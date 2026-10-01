2026 Week 5 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch
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Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 5 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Oct. 3
No. 1 Montana State at Idaho (10:30 pm ET, ESPN)
Saturday Oct. 4
Brown at Rhode Island (Noon ET, FloSports)
Princeton at Columbia (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Fordham at No. 6 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)
St. Thomas at Presbyterian (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Mercyhurst at Long Island (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Yale (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Wagner at Central Connecticut State (Noon ET, NEC Front Row)
Cornell at Georgetown (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 24 Richmond at Lafayette (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Elon at New Hampshire (1 pm ET, FloSports)
Towson at Monmouth (1 pm ET, FloSports)
Morgan State at Villanova (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Marist at Stetson (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Dayton at Drake (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Penn at Dartmouth (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 23 Mercer at VMI (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at Robert Morris (2 pm ET, SI TV)
Wofford at Furman (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
The Citadel at No. 15 South Carolina State (2 pm ET, MEAC Network)
Murray State at No. 5 North Dakota (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
Howard vs Hampton (3 pm ET, HBCU GO)
Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State (3 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Alcorn State at Grambling State (3 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Indiana State at No. 13 South Dakota (3 pm ET, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Maine (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)
Delaware State at UAlbany (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)
Chattanooga at ETSU (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at William & Mary (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 3 Montana (4 pm ET, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Western Illinois (4 pm ET, ESPN+)
Davidson at San Diego (4 pm ET, ESPN+)
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman (4 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Alabama A&M at No. 25 Jackson State (5 pm ET, SWAC TV)
New Haven at No. 11 Austin Peay (5 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 8 Youngstown State at No. 21 Southern Illinois (5 pm ET, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at Bryant (6 pm ET, FloSports)
North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 18 Campbell at North Carolina Central (6 pm ET, MEAC Network)
No. 9 Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Incarnate Word at No. 7 Stephen F. Austin (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 22 Colgate at No. 20 Harvard (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Chicago State at No. 4 Tarleton State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Houston Christian (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at No. 14 Lamar (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
UTRGV at East Texas A&M (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
UAPB at Southern (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 10 Illinois State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at Utah Tech (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Weber State at Cal Poly (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 19 Northern Arizona at No. 12 Idaho State (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 17 West Florida at Abilene Christian (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at No. 16 UC Davis (10:30 pm ET, ESPN2)
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell