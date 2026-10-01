2026 Week 5 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 5 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Friday, Oct. 3



No. 1 Montana State at Idaho (10:30 pm ET, ESPN)

Saturday Oct. 4



Brown at Rhode Island (Noon ET, FloSports)

Princeton at Columbia (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Fordham at No. 6 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)

St. Thomas at Presbyterian (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Mercyhurst at Long Island (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Merrimack at Yale (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Wagner at Central Connecticut State (Noon ET, NEC Front Row)

Cornell at Georgetown (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 24 Richmond at Lafayette (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Elon at New Hampshire (1 pm ET, FloSports)

Towson at Monmouth (1 pm ET, FloSports)

Morgan State at Villanova (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Marist at Stetson (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Dayton at Drake (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Penn at Dartmouth (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 23 Mercer at VMI (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Norfolk State at Robert Morris (2 pm ET, SI TV)

Wofford at Furman (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

The Citadel at No. 15 South Carolina State (2 pm ET, MEAC Network)

Murray State at No. 5 North Dakota (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Howard vs Hampton (3 pm ET, HBCU GO)

Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State (3 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Alcorn State at Grambling State (3 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Indiana State at No. 13 South Dakota (3 pm ET, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at Maine (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)

Delaware State at UAlbany (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)

Chattanooga at ETSU (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at William & Mary (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at No. 3 Montana (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Western Illinois (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

Davidson at San Diego (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman (4 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Alabama A&M at No. 25 Jackson State (5 pm ET, SWAC TV)

New Haven at No. 11 Austin Peay (5 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 8 Youngstown State at No. 21 Southern Illinois (5 pm ET, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at Bryant (6 pm ET, FloSports)

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 18 Campbell at North Carolina Central (6 pm ET, MEAC Network)

No. 9 Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Incarnate Word at No. 7 Stephen F. Austin (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 22 Colgate at No. 20 Harvard (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Chicago State at No. 4 Tarleton State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Nicholls at Houston Christian (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at No. 14 Lamar (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

UTRGV at East Texas A&M (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

UAPB at Southern (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)

No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 10 Illinois State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at Utah Tech (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

Weber State at Cal Poly (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 19 Northern Arizona at No. 12 Idaho State (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 17 West Florida at Abilene Christian (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at No. 16 UC Davis (10:30 pm ET, ESPN2)

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