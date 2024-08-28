Florida Gators Depth Chart Predictions/Position Previews: Special Teams
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official prediction and a position breakdown of each group. After previously analyzing the entire offense and defense, it’s time to conclude with the special teams unit.
Kicker
Starter: Trey Smack
Backups: Hunter Smith, Ricky Abood II, Brandon Rabasco
Punter
Starter: Jeremy Crawshaw
Backup: Jack Muse, Nicolas Inglis
Long Snapper
Starter: Rocco Underwood
Backup: Gannon Burt
Kickoff Return
Starters: Elijah Badger, Tank Hawkins
Backups: Aidan Mizell, Chimere Dike, Eugene Wilson III, Jadan Baugh
Punt Return
Starter: Eugene Wilson III
Backups: Chimere Dike, Elijhah Badger, Tank Hawkins, Jadan Baugh
Position Overview
It’s no question that the Gators’ special teams unit in 2023 was anything but special. Called the “game changers,” the unit seemed to change games in favor of opponents more so than themselves.
But the past is the past, and there’s a new sheriff leading the group. Analyst Joe Houston arrived in Gainesville after a successful stint in the NFL, and he now has the benefit, alongside Chris Couch, to actually coach the players in games.
A recent NCAA rule change allowed this and is expected to help eliminate those mistakes from last season.
“We've had organizational issues that obviously is well-documented,” said UF head coach Billy Napier. “So we needed to get better in those areas, and I think Joe has provided a good sounding board. His working relationship with Coach Couch and now the fact that those guys, the gloves come off and they're on the grass and can give instruction on the field I think is going to be a huge advantage for us.”
One change Florida made is having a special teams mat, which allows a unit to be ready to take the field rather than rush on in confusion or actually have all 11 players on the field. It also helps that the Gators’ three main special teamers return from last season with chips on their shoulders after the previous year’s issues.
Jeremy Crawshaw returns after a record-setting 2023 with a UF career record in average yards per punt (46.7 yards) and UF season record average (48.9). After struggling early in his career, Crawshaw said his personal experience from last season allows him to focus on fine tuning his skills rather than making jumps.
“I’m in my fifth year coming off of a decent season. I don’t have to make big leaps anymore. I'm just fine tuning things. And so confidence is through the roof and I'm very excited for what this year holds,” he said.
Joining him is kicker Trey Smack, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2023 with 17 of 21 made kicks and a perfect 29 of 29 on extra point attempts.
“Just gives me a little more confidence, coming in knowing I can compete at a really high level in the SEC has really benefited me kind of to my confidence level,” he said. “I feel like I can actually compete with some of the other guys and going toward my junior year now, I know what it looks like. I know I can compete at that level and I feel like it’s just really good for me.”
Rounding out the group is long snapper Rocco Underwood. It’s hard to exactly quantify what a long snapper means to a special teams room, but rest assured, Florida has a good one, according to Crawshaw.
“Rocco, he's got huge size, he's quick, he picks up the game really well, he's always laser-focused, can snap the ball exactly where I want it laser fast and he can be the third gunner and he can also sit back and block if he needs to,” he said. “He's got that size and he's got that speed. Rocco is elite. I couldn't imagine a better snapper.”
Of note, Smack and Underwood were each named to their positions’ respected preseason award watch lists (Lou Groza Award and Patrick Mannelly Award).
Moving on, the positions most fans have anticipated seeing are the returners, which have been lackluster and inconsistent for the last few years.
It should be noted that the media were not allowed to see any special teams portions of practice and do not have first-hand knowledge of who’s starting at which returner spot. However that hasn’t stopped Billy Napier and the contenders at those spots from talking about it.
Specifically, Tank Hawkins, Jadan Baugh and Aidan Mizell have been named as those working at kickoff return spots. Also, there’s Elijhah Badger, who boasts the most experience of the unit.
Out of the group, Hawkins’ speed and Badger’s experience make them standouts.
Starting with Badger, the former Arizona State Sun Devil recorded 578 yards on 20 kickoff returns, which was good for an average of 28.9-yard average. Meanwhile, Florida only averaged 21-yards per return as a team last season.
The Gators also haven’t had a kick returner eclipse 500 yards in a season since Brandon Powell in 2015 and haven’t had a player with at least one kickoff return of over 80 yards since Solomon Patton in 2013. Badger did both last season.
It’d make the most sense to put him back at kickoff returner, and having a speedy freshman in Hawkins next to him makes sense, too.
Hawkins impressed coaches in fall camp with multiple strong performances in scrimmages, but it’s still unclear as to where he fits in the rotation due to other veterans and talent in the room. Still, someone with Hawkins speed (he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash over the summer), must see the field in some capacity.
Special teams may be the way he breaks out.
Mizell, with verified track speed, is another who could see time at that spot.
At punt returner, running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Baugh have been taking reps, but a fall knee injury to Johnson should knock him out of that running, which leaves Chimere Dike, Eugene Wilson III and the previously-mentioned Hawkins in the running.
Dike boasts the most experience at punt returner with 13 attempts for 108 yards last season with Wisconsin.
“I think special teams are huge, making plays on special teams, being able to impact on all three phases and win all three phases of teams. So anywhere the coaches need me, I'll do that,” he said. “I have some return experience, and definitely something I'm willing to add to the team."
However, Florida’s best playmaker from last season was Wilson III, and it probably wouldn’t hurt to try him at punt returner. despite the inexperience.
“Being a part of a return game, I most definitely think I have control of the game,” he said. “I feel like, especially in our past, we've had a lot of returners that, you know, had the game in their hands just off of returns, punt returns, kick returns. So just being able to have that aspect to change the game, I feel like something I really look forward to.”
Considering the struggles over the last few seasons, it’s time for the game-changers to affect the game positively for Florida. With rule changes, organizational overhaul, returning contributors and new faces at returner, there’s no excuse not to as the Gators enter a critical year three for Napier and his staff.