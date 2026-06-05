Gators Land 4-Star Edge Rusher Cahron Wheeler During Official Visit
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GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have added another commit to its impressive 2027 recruiting class as Baltimore St. Paul's School four-star edge rusher Cahron Wheeler announced on Friday his pledge to the program.
Wheeler, Rivals' No. 10 edge rusher and No. 90 overall prospect in the class, committed to Florida on Thursday evening and announced his decision in front of the entire group of visitors during a dinner inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Wheeler (6-5, 245 pounds) is Florida's first edge rusher in the class but projects at the field end position, which puts him in the interior defensive line room under Gerald Chatman. That being said, outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon was heavily involved in his recruitment, as was defensive coordinator Brad White, assistant defensive line coach Jonathan Saxon and head coach Jon Sumrall, according to 247 Sports' Tyler Harden.
Wheeler has long been targeted by Florida's staff and has trended towards the Gators in recent weeks. Those trends were solidified by predictions from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender and Chad Simmons, and 247 Sports' Harden and Brian Dohn. All five predictions came on Thursday evening.
He is also the latest commit as Florida continues a push towards having a top-two class. Florida recently landed a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes and is trending positively for four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, who is announcing his decision on Saturday.
Florida is also predicted to land three-star safety Kamarion Johnson, who told Florida Gators on SI ahead of this weekend's official visit that he is "close to making" his decision and that "it's sooner than you think." His final three consists of Florida, Florida State and Cincinnati.
Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.
- 5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller
- 4-Star QB Davin Davidson
- 4-Star RB Andrew Beard
- 4-Star WR Tramond Collins
- 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings
- 4-Star WR Elias Pearl
- 4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger
- 4-Star TE Tommy Douglas
- 4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson
- 4-Star OL Peyton Miller
- 4-Star OL Kennedee Jackson
- 4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler
- 4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes
- 4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith
- 4-Star CB Amare Nugent
- 4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain
- 4-Star S Kailib Dillard
- 3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick
- 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
- 3-Star DL Cain Van Norden
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25