Gators Land 4-Star Edge Rusher Cahron Wheeler During Official Visit

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have added another commit to its impressive 2027 recruiting class as Baltimore St. Paul's School four-star edge rusher Cahron Wheeler announced on Friday his pledge to the program.

Wheeler, Rivals' No. 10 edge rusher and No. 90 overall prospect in the class, committed to Florida on Thursday evening and announced his decision in front of the entire group of visitors during a dinner inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Cahron Wheeler committed to everyone at UF’s dinner at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last night pic.twitter.com/hTbEptY3eF — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) June 5, 2026

Wheeler (6-5, 245 pounds) is Florida's first edge rusher in the class but projects at the field end position, which puts him in the interior defensive line room under Gerald Chatman. That being said, outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon was heavily involved in his recruitment, as was defensive coordinator Brad White, assistant defensive line coach Jonathan Saxon and head coach Jon Sumrall, according to 247 Sports' Tyler Harden.

Wheeler has long been targeted by Florida's staff and has trended towards the Gators in recent weeks. Those trends were solidified by predictions from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender and Chad Simmons, and 247 Sports' Harden and Brian Dohn. All five predictions came on Thursday evening.

He is also the latest commit as Florida continues a push towards having a top-two class. Florida recently landed a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes and is trending positively for four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, who is announcing his decision on Saturday.

Florida is also predicted to land three-star safety Kamarion Johnson, who told Florida Gators on SI ahead of this weekend's official visit that he is "close to making" his decision and that "it's sooner than you think." His final three consists of Florida, Florida State and Cincinnati.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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