How the Florida Gators Replace Trey Smack After Being Drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack on Saturday was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round with the 216th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Smack is Florida's sixth player drafted this year after defensive lineman Caleb Banks was taken at No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, center Jake Slaughter was taken at No. 63 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, tackle Austin Barber was taken at No. 83 overall by the Cleveland Browns, corner Devin Moore was taken at No. 114 overall by the Dallas Cowboys and edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. was taken at No. 156 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Florida Gators on SI breaks down Smack's time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Smack’s Time at Florida

Across his three seasons as Florida’s main kicker, Smack established himself as one of the best long-distance kickers in the program’s history.

Smack holds the program record for 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and (other stats). In his career, Smack went 53-for-64 on field goals, with a career-long from 56 yards, while also going 100-for-101 on extra points. He only missed the last extra point of his career.

How Florida Replaces Smack

The Gators turned to the transfer portal to replace Smack, bringing over Tulane’s Patrick Durkin to be the starter. Durkin, a redshirt sophomore, is fresh off a tremendous campaign in which he was the American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Durkin went 25-for-28 on field goals last season, including a 4-for-6 mark from at least 50 yards out and a 7-for-9 mark from at least 40 yards out. His season at Tulane gives hope that Durkin can follow in a long line of great kickers at Florida.

“He's elite. He's as good as any of them,” special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante said. “I believe that there's been some great ones here. He's got that level of talent and ability. His leg speed's elite. He's a very confident kid. He'll remind you all the time. Some of that is great, though. You want your kickers and punters and those guys to believe that they can do it. And he's a great player.".”

Former Tulane Green Wave kicker Patrick Durkin will take over Florida's kicking duties. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Providing depth behind Durkin this season will be walk-on redshirt sophomores Liam Padron, a transfer from Texas A&M, and lefty Brandon Rabasco, a returning player.

While Smack leaves Florida as one of the program’s better kickers in recent memory, Durkin should be able to provide a seamless transition.

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