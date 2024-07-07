Prediction: 3 Gators Recruiting Prospects Announce Decisions Monday
As the Florida Gators look to add to its 2025 class, two prospects will announce their commitments on Monday. Additionally, a 2024 basketball player turned offensive lineman will announce his decision on Monday as well.
With an announcement time at 3 p.m. EST, four-star safety Jaylan Morgan will choose between Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. As it stands, Morgan seems to be a heavy Georgia lean with multiple predictions from 247 Sports in favor of the Bulldogs.
Potentially losing Morgan right after losing four-star Hylton Stubbs to Miami will be a tough pill to swallow on the recruiting trail for the Gators. However, Florida is in a strong position for multiple defensive backs in the 2025 class.
Four-star safeties Lagonza Hayward, who will commit July 27, and Bryce Fitzgerald are still on the board as is four-star legacy corner Ben Hanks Jr.
Additionally, four-star tight end Andrew Olesh will announce his decision at 6 p.m. ET. He announced a top-four of Florida, Alabama, Penn State and Michigan on Sunday.
Once again, this doesn’t seem like an announcement that will go in the Gators’ favor with Michigan as the presumptive frontrunners. However, losing a battle for Olesh on the trail won’t be a massive loss for Florida, which currently has two tight end commits in the 2025 class.
The Gators currently hold pledges from three-star Micah Jones and four-star Tae’shaun Gelsey.
Finally, the third recruit to announce on Monday will be a 2024 enrollee. Offensive line project Jahzare Jackson, a former three-star basketball recruit who stands at a whopping 6 feet 9 inches, will announce Monday with Florida and Georgia as the leaders, he told Inside The Gators.
Prior to his visit with Florida, Jackson said the Gators were in the lead. He reiterated that on June 16 after leaving his visit.
“It’s a legit lead,” he said. “The people here, I was able to really connect with them, ask them some deep questions. What was it like last year to what it looks like this year. Definitely a lot of things I liked.”
Since then, the Bulldogs have shortened the gap and may have even overtaken the lead from the Gators, according to On3.
After what looked like what could be a strong July for the Gators, they have yet to earn a commitment during the early portion of the month with multiple targets either eliminating them or committing elsewhere. A commitment on Monday could go a long way to dictating how the rest of the summer goes.