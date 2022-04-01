Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

It seemed as though the Florida Gators had at least one prospect on campus every day during the month of March, kick-starting their efforts to put together a strong 2023 recruiting class under new head coach Billy Napier.

AllGators has kept track of each visit and interviewed numerous recruits following their trips to The Swamp, which led to compiling our first monthly recruiting notebook as March is now in the rear-view mirror.

Below, you can find everything you need to know as it pertains to UF's recruiting efforts in the month of March and which prospects will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Tracking important visits

Note: * indicates numerous visits in March. Only 2023 recruits are listed and applicable, post-visit interviews are linked.

QB Dante Moore, King (Mich.)

QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (Ga.)

QB Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.)

RB Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.)

RB Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Fla.)

RB Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian (Fla.)

WR Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.)

WR Daquayvious Sorey, Chipley (Fla.)

*WR Creed Whittemore, Buchholz (Fla.)

*WR Eugene Wilson, Gaither (Fla.)

WR Darren Lawrence, Seminole (Fla.)

*TE Randy Pittman, Mosley (Fla.) — Florida State commit

*OT Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips (Fla.)

OT Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.)

OT Bo Hughley, Langston Hughes (Ga.) — Georgia commit

*OT Bryce Lovett, Rockledge (Fla.)

OT Wilkin Formby, Northridge (Ala.)

OT Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)

OT Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (Fla.)

*OL Knijeah Harris, IMG Academy (Fla.)

OL Tommy Kinsler, Trinity Catholic (Fla.)

DL Derrick LeBlanc, Osceola (Fla.)

DL John Walker, Osceola (Fla.)

DL Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square Academy (Ga.)

DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)

DL Jordan Hall, Westside (Fla.)

DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

EDGE Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (Ala.)

EDGE Isaiah Nixon, Lakewood (Fla.)

LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.)

LB Lewis Carter, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)

*LB Jordan Hall, IMG Academy (Fla.)

LB CJ Allen, Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.)

LB Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.)

DB AJ Harris, Central (Ala.)

DB Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.)

DB Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)

DB Joenel Aguero, St. John's Prep (Mass.)

DB Robert Stafford, Eau Gallie (Fla.)

DB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.)

Gators in new top schools lists

The sunglasses emoji

Napier set social media ablaze when he sent out two tweets in a two-day span after the March 19 weekend slate of visits, each post only including an emoji with sunglasses on.

This is an indication that a prospect has committed to Florida. Napier tweeted the same emoji when players committed prior to the early and national signing days to cap off the class of 2022.

Several assistant coaches and support staff members teased additions to the 2023 class as well.

That being said, no prospects have publicly announced their commitment to UF since those tweets were sent. As a result, Florida fans expressed some anxiety on social media in response.

Perhaps UF has two, or more, silent commitments to the staff at this time? Only Napier and Co. would know. Should that be the case, we tend to believe that some commitments will become public knowledge around or shortly following Florida's spring game on April 14 when the program is in the spotlight.

