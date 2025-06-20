A Look at Florida's Commit Board, Future Needs in the Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier already has a gauge on how many signees he wants at each position group in every recruiting class. As more and more prospects join the 2026 group, it's easy to see where Florida is having success and where they are lacking in the 2026 cycle.
"I think we got a general number at each position without putting that out there for the competition," he said after signing day on Feb. 5. "... You're always five OLs, a back or two, a tight end or two, three or four receivers, a quarterback or two, three DLs, three edges, two inside backers and five DBs, you're plus or minus one."
If Florida were to max out on Napier's target numbers, they would finish with 27 signees. However, it's more likely they will finish with around 25 signees.
With 13 commits in the 2026 class already and more possibly joining before the season begins in August, Florida Gators on SI breaks down what is left for the Gators' 2026 recruiting class moving forward, position by position, comparing the class's current status with Napier's traditional number targets with a commit board at the bottom of the story.
Florida Gators on SI is also tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
Note: The number in parentheses represents the number Florida traditionally signs/how many Napier tries to sign in each recruiting class.
Gators' 2026 Commit Board
Quarterback (1)
- Will Griffin
The Rundown: The longest-tenured commit of the class, Griffin solidifies Florida's recruiting at the position in 2026 and has turned into an extra recruiting staffer for the Gators as he's been integral in helping build the class. It would be shocking to see Florida target anyone else, as Griffin has not only embraced being in the class but also being the leader of the group.
Running Back (1-2)
- Carsyn Baker
- Open
The Rundown: After signing three running backs in 2025 and having two in Jadan Baugh and KD Daniels that will presumably be back in 2026, the Gators won't need a running back-heavy class in this cycle. If they have room, they could take another, but it won't be a priority with four-star Baker committed.
Wide Receiver (3-4)
- Marquez Daniel
- Justin Williams
- Open
- Open
- Targets of note: Five-star Cederian Morgan, five-star Calvin Russell, four-star Davian Groce, four-star Somourian Wingo
The Rundown: Daniel and Williams give Florida a strong start to its receiver class, and with Wingo looking like the next to commit with multiple predictions in Florida's favor, the three would form a strong receiver group in the overall class.
Groce, Russell and Morgan have all named Florida as a strong contender, and there's a possibility the Gators welcome a fourth receiver like they did last season if the situation presents itself. Still, even if it all ends with just Daniel, Williams and Wingo, Florida should be satisfied with another strong receiver class to join its talented 2025 class.
Tight End (1-2)
- Kekua Aumua
- Open
- Targets of note: Five-star Kaiden Prothro, four-star Heze Kent, four-star Carson Sneed (Tennessee commit), four-star Lincoln Watkins
The Rundown: Aumua's commitment leaves the Gators with likely one more spot at the position open. Kent seems like the likeliest option of the four listed, but Prothro also high on Florida's board. Kent will announce his decision on July 12, and whatever school he chooses will be a good indicator at Florida's future plans for the position.
Offensive Line (4-5)
- G'Nivre Carr (G)
- Chancellor Campbell (T)
- Tyler Chukuyem (T)
- Javarii Luckas (T)
- Open
- Targets of note: Four-star guard Desmond Green, four-star tackle Claude Mpouma
The Rundown: With four commits already, three of them tackles, the Gators likely only need one more recruit at guard to pair with Carr. Green, who has been predicted to pick Florida, seems like the likeliest of the available linemen. He will be announcing his decision on July 26. Mpouma, meanwhile, named the Gators as his leader, and considering Florida will lose a large portion of its starters and multiple depth pieces after 2025, there is a strong argument for the Gators taking another lineman in the class if there's room.
Edge Rusher (3)
- JaReylan McCoy
- Open
- Open
- Targets of note: Five-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Jake Kreul, four-star Hezekiah Harris (Auburn commit), four-star KJ Ford
The Rundown: Beating out Texas for McCoy came as a sudden but welcome surprise for the Gators. Now, Florida could enter the season with two edge rushers committed with Henderson, the No. 4 edge rusher in the class, predicted to choose the Gators. A pair of five-stars could be enough for Florida to take a smaller edge rusher group. However, the Gators are still in a battle for Kreul, who described Florida as his dream school.
Should they miss out on one, other targets to keep an eye on down the line include, either as a flip target or regular target include three-star Howard, who will decide between Florida and Georgia on Tuesday, USC commit Wafle, Auburn commit Harris and four-star Ford.
Defensive Line (3)
- Jamir Perez
- Open
- Open
- Targets of note: Four-star Preston Carey, four-star Vodney Cleveland, four-star Valdin Sone
The Rundown: While holding one commit in Perez, the Gators are in a tough spot on the defensive line with Perez seeming more and more like a possible flip target for Ohio State, his in-state university, and Texas emerging as the strongest candidate for Cleveland, who was previously predicted to choose Florida.
Sone, who also holds a prediction to choose the Gators, becomes arguably the strongest candidate to build the defensive line class around. The defensive line position seems to be one of the few position groups on the team that won't be settled until signing day.
Linebacker (2)
- Open
- Open
- Targets of note: Four-star DQ Forkpa, four-star Malik Morris, four-star Izayia Williams
The Rundown: Despite having no commits, the Gators are set up for success down the road with Forkpa and Morris each recently naming Florida as their leader. Meanwhile, Williams, a former commit who flipped to Ole Miss, will likely always remain a flip target with his pledge to the Rebels being his fifth different commitment.
Signing Forkpa and Morris would fill the position group. Flipping Williams back would be the cherry on top.
Defensive Back (5)
- CJ Bronaugh
- Kaiden Hall
- Open
- Open
- Open
- Targets of note: Four-star Jaydin Broadnax (Louisville commit), five-star Jireh Edwards, CJ Hester, five-star Chauncey Kennon, five-star Bralan Womack
The Rundown: Bronaugh, a corner, and Hall, a safety, give the Gators a strong start to the class. Not to mention, with Florida being the predicted decision for Hester, the Gators could enter the season with over half of its defensive back class committed.
Like the defensive line, though, this seems to be a position that will take time to round out with five-star Kennon being predicted to choose Florida State and five-star Edwards predicted to choose Alabama. There's also five-star Womack and Louisville commit Broadnax on the table.