Important Recruiting Dates to Know in May for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators had arguably the best April recruiting-wise out of everyone in the country, landing seven commits in its 2027 class, including two top-10 offensive linemen in Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star Maxwell Hiller and Anna (Tx.) four-star Peyton Miller, to now rank eighth nationally in both the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247 Sports Composite.

Now up to 10 commits heading into May, Florida's April momentum does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with multiple prospects the Gators are contending for set to announce their decisions and the summer official visit season beginning at the end of the month.

As a result, Florida Gators on SI lists important recruiting dates to know for May as Florida looks to add to its impressive 2027 recruiting class.

May 5: 4-Star S Kailib Dillard Commitment Announcement

Hailing from Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks, Dillard will announce his decision on May 5 with Florida, Georgia and Oregon as the finalists. As it stands, this appears to be Florida's battle to lose as the Gators hold predictions to land Dillard from On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman, Corey Bender and Sam Spiegelman.

Dillard (6-2, 181 pounds) is ranked as the No. 24 safety in the class and, should he commit to Florida, would be the Gators' third defensive back commit and first safety commit in the class. He will announce his decision on the Rivals' YouTube Channel.

May 6: 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui Commitment Announcement

Originally set to commit on May 1, Keumajou Yondui will now announce his decision on May 6 at approximately 9 a.m. at Coral Gables (Fla.) High School. Like Dillard, Keumajou Yondui holds multiple predictions to choose Florida, including some from both On3/Rivals and 247 Sports.

Keumajou Yondui (6-2.5, 295 pounds) is ranked as the No. 37 defensive lineman in the class and would be Florida's second commit at the position should he ultimately choose the Gators.

May 8: 4-Star RB Andrew Beard Commitment Announcement

One of two running backs who have listed the Gators among a set list of top schools, Beard (5-10, 198 pounds) is set to announce his decision on May 8 with Florida, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee among the finalists. However, the Gators appear to be trailing for the nation's No. 8 running back recruit (247 Sports), as 247 Sports' Austin Hannon predicted on Friday for Beard to choose the Tigers.

While the Gators may come up short for now, Beard is expected to officially visit Florida on June 4, giving the program ample time to attempt a flip. If not, four-star running back Trey Martin remains uncommitted and has Florida in his top six.

May 28: Official Visits Begin

The first of four official visit weekends begin on Thursday, May 28 as the Gators are expected to host 19 prospects in the class, according to On3/Rivals.

Four commits in four-star receiver Tramond Collins, four-star corner Aamaury Fountain, four-star corner Amare Nugent and four-star tight end Jackson Ballinger will be on campus as well as Keumajou Yondui, four-star receiver Elias Pearl and three-star corner Kamaury Whitfield, who both are also predicted to commit to Florida.

Prospects committed elsewhere who are slated to be on campus, according to On3/Rivals, include Auburn four-star tight end commit George Lamons, Oklahoma three-star athlete commit Tra'Von Hall, Miami three-star defensive line commit Josh Johnson and Notre Dame three-star safety commit John Gay III.

Uncommitted prospects to keep an eye on are the aforementioned Martin, four-star linebacker AJ Randle Jr., four-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith, four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee and four-star tackle Kennedee Jackson, among others. Randle Jr., as the No. 96 overall recruit and No. 6 linebacker in the class, is the highest-rated prospect set to visit over that weekend.

Should Florida ultimately land commitments from Dillard and Keumajou Yondui, the Gators would enter its first recruiting weekend with 12 commits and plenty of momentum to add more as the summer official visit slate begins.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.

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