Gators Add to Impressive 2027 Recruiting Class with First DL Commit of Class

The Florida Gators on Monday landed its first defensive lineman of the 2027 recruiting class, earning a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick over Georgia Tech, Louisville and Texas Tech.

Kendrick (6-4, 275 pounds) is rated as the No. 58 defensive line prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports, and received predictions from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and Zach Blostein on Sunday to choose Florida. He also received numerous predictions from On3/Rivals' experts, including Chad Simmons, leading up to his announcement.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL De’Voun Kendrick has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’4 330 DL from Tampa, FL chose the Gators over Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, and Louisville⁰⁰“Boutta shock the world.”⁰⁰https://t.co/dyjaCUWbgz pic.twitter.com/jmcpr42YHO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2026

Kendrick announced his commitment during a live stream with Rivals' Josh Newberg.

"The coaching staff in general, man. Coach (Gerald) Chatman, Coach (Jeremy) Patterson, I just have a great relationship with both of them," Kendrick said. "Coach (Jon) Sumrall especially, too. Great relationships. Great education, and I'm looking for other things outside of football."

Kendrick's recruitment has come suddenly with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman offering Kendrick on March 24 during an unofficial visit. He took another unofficial visit to Florida during the spring game on April 11 and is set to return to campus for an official visit on June 11.

Kendrick is also the latest in a string of commitments in April, becoming the sixth commit in class to join this month. Florida also landed commitments from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star corner Aamaury Fountain, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star tight end Tommy Douglas and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star receiver Anthony Jennings since Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller committed on April 8.

The Gators are also in a position to land more with Anna (Tx.) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller set to announce his decision on Monday. He holds predictions to choose the Gators.

Additionally, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Dillard and Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui, who bold multiple predictions to choose Florida, are set to announce their commitments on May 5 (Dillard) and May 6 (Keumajou Yondui). The Gators also have predictions from various outlets to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

After this year's spring game, Sumrall briefly detailed his program's recent recruiting momentum, highlighting the university's academic prestige, the weather in Gainesville, the history and pageantry of the football program and "authentic relationships."

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," he said. "... I think the guys that come here to visit, most of them come back at some point whether they’ve chosen us or not, they feel the energy’s real."

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!