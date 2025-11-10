12 'notes to know' for FSU football's final home game against Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their final home game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to Tallahassee on Saturday night.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming conference game. The Seminoles won the last meeting against Virginia Tech in 2023, 39-17.
The release include 12 'notes to know' ahead of Saturday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Virginia Tech
- Florida State plays its final home game of the season Saturday night when it hosts Virginia Tech. FSU will recognize its seniors in a pre-game ceremony.
- Mike Norvell is 26-9 (.743) in November as a head coach, including 13-5 (.722) at home, scoring 36.5 points per game and allowing 24.4 points per game.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in seven games this season. Florida State gained 421 yards vs. Wake Forest, 444 yards at Stanford, 415 yards vs. Pitt, 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses, leading the ACC and ranking in the top 10 nationally in plays of 30-plus yards (34, 2nd), 40+ yards (18, 3rd), 50+ yards (11, 3rd), 60+ yards (6, 6th) and 20+ yards (57, 7th).
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country in passes of 60-plus yards (5) and is in the top 5 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (27, 3rd), 40-plus yards (14, 3rd), 50-plus yards (8, 3rd) and 80-plus yards (1, 5th). FSU ranks 4th in the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (68), 9th in rushes of 20-plus yards (20) and 22nd in 50-plus yard rushes (3).
- Tommy Castellanos ranks 1st in the nation with an average of 15.76 yards per completion and with five 60-yard completions. His 24 passes of at least 30 yards are 1st in the ACC and 2nd in the nation, and his average of 9.46 yards per pass leads the ACC and ranks 5th nationally.
- Micahi Danzy leads the country in plays of 50-plus yards (6). He also ranks 1st in the ACC in 40+-yard plays (8, 2nd nationally), 30+-yard plays (11, 3rd) and 50+-yard receptions (4, 3rd).
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in total offense (493.8, 3rd nationally), yards per completion (15.61, 4th), yards per pass (9.46, 6th), rushing offense (226.7, 11th), 3rd-down percentage (.508, 11th) and first downs per game (24.3, 11th).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 61.3 percent (76 total conversions on 124 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 8th nationally.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the six 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
- Florida State broke single-game school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs in the win vs. Kent State. The rushing yards total was the most in a game against an FBS opponent since Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech in 2023, and the rushing first downs were the most since Air Force vs. Nevada in 2022. The rushing touchdowns were the most by an ACC team since Georgia Tech at Louisville in 2018.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
