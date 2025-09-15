12 'notes to know' for FSU football's home game against Kent State
Out of the BYE week and back into the fire, the Florida State Seminoles have shifted their focus to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming matchup in Doak Campbell Stadium. The contest will mark the third straight game for the Seminoles in Tallahassee.
The release include 12 'notes to know' in a contest Florida State is expected to handle easily.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against East Texas A&M
- After its first open date of the season, Florida State returns to the field for the first time since matching the largest margin of victory in program history, defeating East Texas A&M 77-3 on Sept. 6, and hosts Kent State on Saturday.
- Florida State's No. 7 ranking this week is the highest in the Week Three AP poll for a team that was unranked in the preseason since the AP began ranking 25 teams in 1989. FSU is only the fourth preseason unranked team to reach the top 10 in the Week Three rankings in the AP's top-25 era.
- The Seminoles rolled up 729 yards of total offense vs. East Texas A&M and showcased incredible balance with 361 rushing yards and 368 passing yards. It was only the third time in program history, and first time since 1995, FSU recorded at least 350 rushing yards and at least 350 passing yards in the same game.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses this season. The Seminoles lead the country with an average of 20.8 yards per completion, nearly a three-yard advantage over the next team from a P4 conference and six yards more than the next-closest ACC team, and rank in the top-10 nationally in plays of at least 30 yards (10, 8th), 40 yards (8, 3rd) and 50 yards (5, 4th) and are one of 13 teams with an 80-yard play in 2025.
- Florida State also leads the country in passing efficiency (260.24), and the Seminoles are one of three teams with a touchback on every kickoff this season. Their 18 kickoff attempts are seven more than the other two teams.
- FSU's five 4th-down attempts are tied for 2nd-most nationally among the 22 teams that are perfect on 4th-down conversions this season.
- The Seminoles lead the ACC in scoring offense (54.0, 3rd nationally), rushing offense (295.5, 6th), fewest penalties per game (3.50, 8th) and scoring defense (10.0, 14th). FSU is one of two teams, and the only team in a P4 conference, to lead its conference in both scoring offense and scoring defense.
- Florida State, which opened this season with a 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama and also beat No. 5 LSU 45-24 to open the 2023 season, is the only non-SEC team with multiple regular season wins over top-10 SEC teams since the start of the 2023 season. The only other non-conference losses by a top-10 SEC team are No. 3 Alabama to No. 11 Texas in 2023 and No. 1 Texas to No. 3 Ohio State in 2025.
- Mike Norvell is the only head coach in the country with multiple regular season non-conference wins against top-10 SEC opponents since 2016.
- Over the past 10 seasons, Florida State's nine regular-season non-conference wins against the SEC are 2nd in the nation. Head coach Mike Norvell has six wins against the SEC since 2016, the 2nd-most non-conference wins against the conference in that span.
- Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offenses are averaging 448.5 yards per game in his 19-plus seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach.
- Defensive coordinator Tony White has produced a top-25 defense each of the last four seasons at two different programs (Syracuse and Nebraska). In his last 26 games, his defense has held opponents to 20 points or fewer 17 times. His defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown in nine straight home games.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
