2 FSU football players to be game-time decisions ahead of Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles are only a few hours away from kicking off their annual rivalry game against the Clemson Tigers. This year, the Seminoles will be in Death Valley to face off against head coach Dabo Swinney's squad in South Carolina.
FSU is winless on the road this season, but Clemson is only 1-4 at home. One of these two teams will figure out an answer to some of its struggles in early November.
Florida State has a few players dealing with injuries going into Death Valley, including two starters who are essentially game-time decisions.
Updates On Florida State's James Williams, Jayvan Boggs
On Saturday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel provided the latest on a pair of starters who are hoping to play against Clemson.
According to Thamel, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams is a game-time decision, while true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is expected to go through pregame warmups. Boggs is considered doubtful to play.
Outside of Williams and Boggs, Florida State listed redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson, redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore, and true freshman wide receiver Teriq Mallory as questionable.
Williams has started in six of his eight appearances this season. He spoke with the media earlier this week and wasn't listed on the ACC availability report last week. It's unclear how Williams was injured.
Regardless, it would be big for the Seminoles' defense if Williams can take the field. He's been inconsistent at times this season, but Florida State isn't deep in the trenches. Williams has totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks, along with generating 15 pressures.
Boggs impressed in spring practice and the preseason, leading the true freshman to start the season-opener against Alabama. However, he was dinged up against Kent State and has been fighting through an injury ever since.
The Florida native has missed three of the last five games, failing to suit up in the losses to Virginia and Pittsburgh, along with the win over Wake Forest. The Seminoles don't have many playmakers to rely on outside of Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, and Randy Pittman Jr.
Boggs' presence would give senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos another weapon to work with. Boggs has caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
