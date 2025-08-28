Alabama's DC admits it won't be easy facing FSU QB Thomas Castellanos, here's why
One of Florida State's biggest advantages going into the season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide is the unknown. The Seminoles have a slew of new faces along the coaching staff and roster.
Watch all the film and project whatever you want. There's no telling exactly what this team will look like and how the pieces will flow together until the ball kicks off in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
If there is someone on Florida State's roster that the Crimson Tide has their eye on, it's senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos, for a myriad of reasons.
Castellanos is squarely in the crosshairs after talking boldly about Alabama this offseason. He's also a true dual-threat signal-caller who can be a serious threat if left unchecked.
The Crimson Tide want to make sure he doesn't run wild.
Alabama Will Have Its 'Work Cut For Us' Against Tommy Castellanos
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is entering his second season leading the defense in Tuscaloosa. He's got an experienced unit returning under his watch with eight of Alabama's top ten tacklers back with the program.
Last season, the Crimson Tide allowed two quarterbacks to accumulate 100+ rushing yards, including 131 yards to Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold as the Sooners upset Alabama.
Wommack is well aware of the potential danger Castellanos presents to opposing defenses. During his three seasons at the college level, he's rushed 322 times for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns. That included 1,113 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground in 2023.
"When you look at their quarterback and his body of work over the years, he's hard to get down. He's a very shifty player, he can run, he's elusive in the pocket," Wommack said earlier this week according to Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. "He's got really good pocket awareness and his escapability is all over the place. So, kind of hard to pin down in that regard.
"We'll have our work cut out for us," Wommack added. "It'll be as challenging probably as we've had from a standpoint of creating negative plays on the quarterback in the backfield."
The Crimson Tide do have proven production on their side. At the same time, the preseason is a lot different in college football than it was a decade ago.
Teams aren't tackling as much in fall camp which sometimes leads to issues for early in the season. Wommack is confident in his group but notes you never really know until the bullets start flying.
"It's something that we're challenging our players," Wommack said. "We're tackling year-round. We're in a good position right now tackling as a defense, but until you put the ball down against another opponent, you don't know for sure."
If the Seminoles have any chance of pulling off an upset, it'll take Castellanos improvising and using his athleticism to create big plays.
The Crimson Tide will be missing starting defensive ineman and team captain, Tim Keenan III, due to an injury suffered in practice this week.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30, on ABC.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok