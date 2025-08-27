Alabama hit with injuries ahead of FSU football game and it could be a big problem
Injuries are lining up to play a promiment role in the Florida State Seminoles' 2025 season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Though it's only the first game of the year, both the Seminoles and Crimson Tide are expected to be without multiple key players on Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has already announced sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn will miss the game. The Seminoles will get a boost with senior wide receiver Squirrel White confirmed to suit up after dealing with a minor ailment this preseason.
With the latest news coming out of Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide could be missing as many as three starters when the ball kicks off in Tallahassee.
Alabama Dealing With Injuries To Key Players
The Crimson Tide previously lost starting running back Jam Miller to an upper-body injury, which will likely thrust redshirt sophomore Richard Young into action. Last season, Young rushed 27 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer deemed redshirt senior offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts questionable as the veteran goes through concussion protocol. Roberts has progressed over the last few days but not enough for the Crimson Tide to deem him fully able to go.
If Roberts can't play, the Crimson Tide will probably lean on redshirt senior Geno VanDeMark, who is entering his second season at Alabama after transferring from Michigan State. Regardless, the team could have as many as three new starters in the trenches.
The most significant loss for Alabama is an injury that just popped up within the last 24 hours.
On Wednesday, DeBoer revealed redshirt senior nose tackle Tim Keenan III will "probably not" be able to play against Florida State. Keenan III is a captain for the Crimson Tide.
"We're getting a lot of it kind of figured out," DeBoer said to Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. "After practicing, honestly, gathered information. Did a little in the moment I'm in right now, just trying to understand exactly where it's at."
Since then, On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Keenan III is expected to miss multiple games due to an ankle injury, which will require tightrope surgery.
Last season, Keenan III appeared in all 13 games and made 12 starts for Alabama. He totaled a career-best 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
It's unclear exactly who the next man up is for the Crimson Tide, though redshirt sophomore Edric Hill and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman are among the contenders to replace Keenan III.
Hill and Beaman were both reserves for Alabama in 2024. Hill appeared in nine games and recorded three tackles. Beaman saw action in three games while redshirting, totaling two tackles.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, August 30.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok