Alabama QB Ty Simpson shares approach entering first career start against FSU football
Freshly minted starting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson spoke to the media recently about his preparation for the Crimson Tide's season-opening matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.
The redshirt junior has been with the team for three years and has played in 16 games for the Tide, mostly appearing in garbage time in backup duty for Jalen Milroe.
Simpson has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception in those 16 appearances, going 29 of 50 for 381 yards.
He was asked about his approach toward the contest in Tallahassee as the Crimson Tide's field general.
What Did Ty Simpson Say About Preparing For The Florida State Game?
"There's a great feeling going into a game like this, just knowing that I'm more mature than I was, even last year, and compared to a couple of years ago," Simpson said. "But I'm just going to prepare like I've always prepared; it's just the first start. I'm just excited and happy. My plan is just the best I can be and get my guys the ball."
He was asked about the potential rainy weather in Tallahassee and how it has affected his preparation for the big game, as well as the difficulty of simulating wet ball conditions.
"You can't really worry about that. My job is to make sure that I get the ball to guys, and whether it rains, snows, sleet, or sunshine, that's what I'm going to plan on doing," Simpson said.
Moreover, Simpson was questioned about the advice he's received from 'Bama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"Just go let it loose. He said you've done the training, you've done the preparation. Now it's your time. This is your time to shine. You've waited, you've done the work, the work's paid off, so now it's time to go show it," said Simpson. "You know, what better chance to do it at a great stadium, at a great program with tradition, pride like the University of Alabama, at Florida State? So I'm excited."
Simpson will be walking into a hostile Doak Campbell Stadium with nearly every fan against him. He says he's experienced tough environments under center but not necessarily at the collegiate level.
"In high school in Martin, Tennessee, there wasn't a big stadium, like Doak Campbell, you know what I mean? ... You know, playing in the SEC, you're going to have a bunch of stadiums like Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, was loud," Simpson said.
"So, just talking to guys who have played in Doak Campbell and Florida State, they said one of those types of games, [like] playing in the SEC. So, we got to make sure that we can handle the noise and be ready to go, and just make sure that all our palms are ready," Simpson added.
The Seminoles and the Crimson Tide square off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
