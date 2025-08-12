Analyst says FSU football prepared for resurgence in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles will look to reverse course in 2025 after a disastrous 2-10 season a year ago. However, Chris Hummer of CBS Sports believes the 'Noles can bounce back after their disastrous fall from grace.
READ MORE: Newcomers make big impact in FSU’s second fall scrimmage
College football had not seen anything like the Garnet and Gold's 2024 campaign in the AP Poll era (1936), as the preseason top-10 squad lost its first three games (all to unranked opponents) and defeated just one FBS school (Cal) en route to its worst season-long performance in decades (excluding the 3-6 COVID year).
Will The Coaching And Roster Changes Make Enough Of An Impact For The Seminoles In 2025?
The Seminoles' coaching staff and roster personnel under head coach Mike Norvell have gotten a facelift as both the offensive and defensive coordinators were replaced by former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and former Nebraska DC Tony White, respectively.
CBS Sports' Chris Hummer believes the new pieces will be integral to the turnaround in Tallahassee.
Here's an excerpt regarding Florida State from Hummer:
"Florida State will look much different this season. The roster has turned over with just six returning starters, 46 new roster additions (23 transfers, 23 high school enrollees) and two new coordinators (offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Tony White). That's drastic change for head coach Mike Norvell, who had led the program to 23 combined wins over the prior two seasons."- Chris Hummer, CBS Sports
After giving a brief breakdown of FSU's schedule, which includes home games against Alabama and Miami and treacherous road trips to Clemson and Gainesville (all four ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP Poll), Hummer provides more context surrounding the Seminoles' ceiling with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator.
"Florida State is going to be a very specific test for opposing defenses with Malzahn calling the plays and run-first QB Tommy Castellanos operating the system. That's something that should give the Seminoles a reasonably high floor from week to week, especially when you consider their roster still meets the blue-chip ratio cutoff."- Chris Hummer, CBS Sports
Florida State opens its season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok