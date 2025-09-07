Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. East Texas A&M
The Florida State Seminoles entered Saturday's game with a businesslike mindset. Instead of expecting to dominate an overmatched team, the Seminoles made sure of it.
Florida State scored touchdowns on its first ten offensive drives. The defense didn't allow a point until the fourth quarter, where defensive coordinator Tony White was mainly relying on backups and walk-ons.
It was a victory for the Seminoles to remember after taking down East Texas A&M, 77-3. In the process, FSU tied a program record with its 74-point margin of victory and 11 total touchdowns. The 77 points tied for the second-most in program history.
Before halftime, Florida State was already working in the second team on both sides of the ball. By the end of the game, 90 different players saw action for the Seminoles.
Considering all of the faces to see the field for Florida State, who were the top Seminoles on offense and defense?
How Does PFF Grade Players?
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. WR Duce Robinson (86.5) - 33 snaps
Robinson showcased all of his length and contested catch ability in the victory. He caught five passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, the most by a Seminole in a single game since Johnny Wilson in 2022.
The performance didn't come without a few marquee highlights. Robinson scored an 82-yard touchdown on the first play of FSU's second possession. He followed that up with a ridiculous one-handed catch that went viral on social media.
Robinson's chemistry with Castellanos is blossoming early in the season.
2. QB Tommy Castellanos (80.9) - 31 snaps
Castellanos slots in at No. 2 after ranking No. 3 last week. He did a good job of managing the game and delivered plenty of throws downfield.
The only play Castellanos would probably like to have back is a deep shot to Squirrel White that was slightly underthrown. He spent most of the final two and a half quarters rooting for the backups, providing advice for true freshman Kevin Sperry.
Castellanos completed 8/11 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing four times for seven yards. He connected on touchdown passes for 82 yards, 53 yards, and 42 yards. Castellanos had a ridiculous QBR of 343.7.
3. RB Samuel Singleton Jr. (79.8) - 7 snaps
Singleton Jr. came in off the bench for the Seminoles and made the most of his opportunities. He didn't see any snaps on offense in the win over Alabama.
The redshirt sophomore rushed four times for a team-high 82 yards and a touchdown. Singleton Jr. put his speed and vision on display with a 53-yard rushing score in the third quarter.
4. WR Teriq Mallory (79.6) - 8 snaps
A true freshman, Mallory saw his first college action late in the win over East Texas A&M. His lone catch went for 14 yards and a conversion on fourth down.
Mallory has a ton of potential and the Seminoles are excited about watching him grow.
5. RB Gavin Sawchuk (72.4) - 15 snaps
Sawchuk comes in at No. 5 for the second straight week following an impressive performance.
In just 15 snaps, he scored three touchdowns. That means Sawchuk got into the end zone on an average of every five plays.
Sawchuk rushed eight times for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He added one reception for 53 yards and another score.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. TE Amaree Williams (54.7) - 22 snaps
This is an example of the grades not telling the whole story.
Williams caught one pass for 35 yards and a score on a tight end screen. He followed his blockers and made it into the end zone. Williams showcased solid effort in the blocking game but that's still an area where he needs to improve.
4. RB Caziah Holmes (54.5) - 7 snaps
Holmes was only on the field briefly before suffering an injury in the second quarter. He didn't return for the remainder of the contest.
The redshirt senior rushed three times for two yards.
3. TE Landen Thomas (53.6) - 19 snaps
Thomas was the lowest-graded player on Florida State's offense last week.
That didn't change much despite more playing time against East Texas A&M. He was the second-lowest graded run blocker on the team.
2. WR BJ Gibson (49.5) - 3 snaps
Gibson didn't see much playing time and wasn't credited with any statistics. He was the lowest-graded run blocker on the offense.
1. TE Markeston Douglas (48.8) - 27 snaps
Douglas contributed off the bench and wasn't credited with any statistics.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DB Jerry Wilson (90.1) - 20 snaps
Wilson locked down his side of the field, picking off his first pass in a Florida State uniform in the first half. He totaled two tackles and an interception.
2. DE Amaree Williams (84.9) - 3 snaps
Williams scored a touchdown on offense and came back to record his first career sack on the ensuing defensive possession.
The sophomore has legit two-way potential, something the Seminoles will explore throughout the season.
3. DB Earl Little Jr. (84.7) - 16 snaps
Little Jr. was ranked first on the defense last week. He didn't come in much farther down the list after helping the Seminoles get to 2-0.
The veteran defender hauled in his first career interception in the first half. He recorded two tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.
4. DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (80.9) - 15 snaps
Jackson Jr. did his job against an undersized offensive line. In just 15 snaps, he tied for third on the team with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
5. DL Mandrell Desir (76.8) - 11 snaps
The Desir twins continue to be a pleasant surprise for the Seminoles. Mandrell Desir saw a decent amount of action against Alabama and followed that up with his outing against East Texas A&M.
Desir totaled two tackles and one tackle for loss.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DB Ricky Knight III (57.9) - 16 snaps
Knight III was on the field late in the game as a reserve in the defensive backfield. He totaled one tackle.
4. LB Elijah Herring (57.7) - 15 snaps
Herring started in the middle of the defense for the second straight game. He didn't have to play long with most of the snaps going to younger linebackers. Herring wasn't credited with any statistics.
3. DB Antonio Cromartie Jr. (54.8) - 17 snaps
The son of former FSU star Antonio Cromartie, the true freshman saw his first college action against East Texas A&M.
Cromartie Jr. totaled two tackles.
2. DB Jamari Howard (47.3) - 3 snaps
The win over East Texas A&M also marked the first chance for redshirt freshman defensive back Jamari Howard to see the field at Florida State. Howard missed last season due to a lower-body injury.
In his brief appearance, Howard didn't record any stats.
1. DE Jayson Jenkins (42.7) - 12 snaps
Jenkins made his second appearance of the season as he works his way back from an offseason injury.
Florida State is remaining cautious with how it uses Jenkins. He recorded two tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Full Grades:
