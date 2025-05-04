BREAKING: Florida State lands dynamic Oklahoma RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk
Florida State is continuing to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal to add talent to its roster prior to the 2025 season.
On Sunday, former Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk announced he was transferring to FSU. Sawchuk will be joining the Seminoles as a redshirt junior, meaning he'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining to make an impact in Tallahassee.
In 2024, Sawchuk was limited by a quad injury for the majority of the season. He rushed 39 times for 128 yards and one touchdown while catching eight passes for 28 yards. It was clear that he wasn't at full strength.
READ MORE: Florida State adds USC Trojans transfer Jarvis Boatwright to defensive backfield
Sawchuk had a breakout campaign in 2023 as a redshirt freshman with the Sooners. He appeared in all 12 games and made seven starts. Sawchuk earned honorable mention Big 12 honors after rushing 120 times for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 94 yards.
Funnily enough, Florida State recruited the Colorado native out of high school. Sawchuk chose to sign with Oklahoma as a four-star prospect in 2022. He actually played against the Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl that season, recording 15 carries for 100 yards and a score as FSU won 35-32.
In his career, Sawchuk has appeared in 23 games, with 11 starts. He totaled 176 carries for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 23 catches for 130 yards.
Sawchuck adds a different dynamic to a running back room that includes pieces such as redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, and incoming true freshman Ousmane Kromah.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 480 overall transfer and the No. 30 RB according to 247Sports.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Running Back Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Oklahoma)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok