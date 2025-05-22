College football experts spotlight FSU's Mike Norvell ahead of 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell were a fascinating case study in 2024 as the team went 2-10 after a 13-0 campaign in 2023.
FSU returned a decent amount of talent despite losing 10 guys to the NFL Draft, but also had to replace significant positions such as quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive end.
Moreover, some players didn't pan out. Whether they were returning players who were given greater responsibilities on the field or transfers who didn't produce what was necessarily expected.
With all of this in mind, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg believes the conglomeration of these storylines makes Mike Norvell one of the more intriguing coaches in college football with the 2025 season on the precipice.
In an article for ESPN, Rittenberg wrote:
"Norvell is entering his sixth year at FSU, but doesn't it feel like longer? He started off with two losing seasons and then won 10 games before a 13-0 start to the 2023 season that culminated with an ACC championship. But the CFP snub sent Florida State into a tailspin, as the team went 2-10 last fall. Norvell hired notable coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White to help engineer a turnaround, which he'll need to reach Year 7 in Tallahassee."- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
Florida State will, once again, look to improve its team through the transfer portal with former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and two wide receiver additions in Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).
The 'Noles open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
