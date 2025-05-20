Former FSU football defender transferring to rival Florida Gators
The theme of the offseason has been change in Tallahassee with the program undergoing massive changes across the roster and the coaching staff.
Things have been somewhat expedited with college football approaching a 105-player roster limit. While teams will likely be able to go over that limit in 2025 following a recent proposal, most programs around the country have tried to align with the new rules.
Back in January, Florida State removed six walk-ons from its roster, including redshirt junior defensive back Harold Stubbs IV.
Stubbs IV officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April and now he's found his home for the upcoming season.
On Monday night, Stubbs IV announced he was continuing his college career in Gainesville. He'll be joining head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators, along with a family member. Stubbs IV's younger brother, Hylton Stubbs, signed with the Gators as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class.
The two brothers will now get to play together in orange and blue. Stubbs IV will get to face off against Florida State in the Swamp on Saturday, November 29.
Stubbs IV signed with Florida State as a walk-on out of Oakleaf High School in 2022 and made his debut that same season against Louisiana. He contributed to the Seminoles' ACC Championship team in 2023, seeing action against Southern Miss and Wake Forest. Stubbs IV missed last season while recovering from an injury. He wasn't credited with any statistics during his time with the program.
The Florida native stands at 5-foot-11, 174 pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida State hit the transfer portal to fortify its defensive backfield ahead of the season. In recent weeks, the Seminoles added former Houston cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and former USC safety Jarvis Boatwright to the roster. There's a very real possibility that Wilson will be a member of the starting lineup when the program kicks off against Alabama in August.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
