College GameDay Announces WWE Superstar As Guest Picker For FSU Football vs. Georgia Tech In Dublin
Florida State is about 48 hours away from arriving in Ireland with the focus on a week-zero matchup with Georgia Tech. ESPN's College GameDay will be joining the Seminoles in Dublin as the popular show is kicking off its slate of broadcasts on Saturday. That doesn't mean that Kirk Herbstreit or the other personalities should be expecting a warm welcome from fans donning garnet and gold after what they pulled last year.
Still, there's no College GameDay without a passionate guest picker and that's exactly what we'll have on our hands this weekend. On Monday evening, it was announced that WWE superstar and four-time world champion, Sheamus, will be joining the broadcast in appearance that should provide plenty of flair with his larger-than-life personality.
So, why Sheamus? The 46-year-old is a worldwide name in professional wrestling and is actually a native of Dublin, Ireland. That means it'll be a sort of homecoming for Sheamus as he hopefully blesses Florida State with the luck of the Irish.
It is interesting that Florida State and the WWE find themselves linked together once again just days after the company released a 'Legacy Title' belt for multiple college teams, including the Seminoles. Maybe they'll roll Sheamus out in one to help preview the game.
College GameDay will be hosting the show just a short distance from Aviva Stadium - the venue where FSU and Georgia Tech will play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic - at College Green. The event is free to the public and ESPN is openly asking fans to bring out their custom signs, a familiar site on college campuses during the season.
The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. EST, lasting until kickoff at noon. That'll fall in the afternoon in Ireland so there will be plenty of time for Seminole fans to let their voices be heard, hopefully drowning out Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban.
