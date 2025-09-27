Controversial overturned touchdown cements FSU's disappointing loss to Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles had plenty of opportunities to prevent their 46-38 upset loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.
Following a game of back-and-forth moments, it seemed like there would be another eye-popping play when FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson bobbled and caught a touchdown in the second overtime. The score would've put the Seminoles in a position to go for two and potentially tie the game to force another extra period.
The ball initally bounced off Robinson's hands before he tipped it to himself and seemed to hold on before going out of bounds.
Instead, a lengthy review by the officials deemed the pass incomplete, forcing Florida State into a fourth and long that resulted in an interception and the end of the game.
It's a moment that will have everyone wondering, what is a catch? After all, the play was initially ruled as a touchdown, meaning the booth needed inconclusive evidence to overturn the call on the field.
Can you really find that from this replay?
Robinson didn't have the ball secured to his chest but it did look like he had possession.
The junior wide receiver will likely be kicking himself. Robinson was one of Florida State's most productive players on offense, catching nine passes for a game-high 147 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Norvell, Players Chime In On Controversial Play
Head coach Mike Norvell admitted he believed Robinson had possession in the end zone. It was tough for him to get a good vantage point on the replay.
"Looking up at the board, you couldn't really see the feet, and just how everything timed with it, I thought there was possession and a couple steps," Norvell said after the game. "It was hard for me to see exactly where the feet were."
Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. also thought Robinson scored a touchdown. The Seminoles were left at the mercy of the refs and they paid the price.
"I thought he was in," Pittman Jr. said. "It all came down to the ref's call but it's tough when you put the call in those guys' hands.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos offered his surprise over the catch being overturned too.
"I was pretty surprised. I thought he had the ball, thought it was catch. They overturned it, on to the next play," Castellanos said. "We kind of knew what they was going to do defensively and our plan just didn't work.
Brutal, but Florida State had its chances. It didn't take advantage of enough of them at the end of the day.
The Seminoles return to action against Miami on Saturday, October 4.
