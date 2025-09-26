Final ACC availability report for FSU football at Virginia Cavaliers
Kickoff is closing in for No. 8 Florida State's fourth game of the 2025 season. For the first time this fall, the Seminoles are hitting the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Scott Stadium on Friday night.
This is an important game for Florida State, considering what's at stake. The Seminoles are taking their undefeated record outside of Doak Campbell Stadium to open conference play against a pesky Virginia team one week before hosting the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee.
It's a challenge to remain focused but FSU has approached every hurdle with the right mindset so far.
The Seminoles and Cavaliers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Virginia?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced RB Kam Davis, RB Roydell Williams, DL Deamontae Diggs, QB Gavin Markey, TE Chase Loftin, and LB Ethan Pritchard would miss the game.
In the first two ACC availability reports, FSU listed three players as questionable (WR Jayvan Boggs, LB Caleb LaVallee, DL Kevin Wynn) and four others as probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, TE Randy Pittman Jr., RB Caziah Holmes, OL Jon Daniels).
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Virginia.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total tally of missing players is up to 20; 14 for Virginia, six for Florida State. Virginia's starting center, Brady Wilson, is unavailable, which could be a big loss.
LaVallee, Boggs and Wynn will be game-time decisions for the Seminoles. Everyone else is good to go, including senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— QB Gavin Markey
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— DL Kevin Wynn
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— LB Caleb LaVallee
VIRGINIA:
OUT:
— CB Dre Walker
— DB Ja'Maric Morris
— CB Jam Jackson
— WR Triston Ward
— RB Noah Vaughn
— RB Davis Lane Jr.
— S Armstrong Jones
— OL Wallace Unamba
— OL Makilan Thomas
— DL Tyler Simmons
— OL David Wohlabaugh Jr.
— OL Monroe Mills
— WR Trevor Ladd
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— OL Ethan Sipe
