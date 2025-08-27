Nole Gameday

Doak Campbell Stadium revives traditional end zone look before FSU-Alabama game

The Seminoles might need all the positive mojo they can get as they face the Crimson Tide to open the season on Saturday.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbol Chief Osceola plants the spear at midfield before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbol Chief Osceola plants the spear at midfield before the game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are known for some of the greatest traditions in college football.

Whether that be the Warchant, the flaming spear plant, the spear helmets, or even Doak Campbell Stadium's contiguous brick structure, the 'Noles have created an instantly recognizable brand just on college football game days alone.

With this in mind, fans erupted on social media when FSU athletic director Michael Alford hinted at the return of the garnet-painted end zones, which were absent in 2023 and 2024.

The 'Noles have had the garnet look in the end zones (excluding '23 and '24) for a majority of the last 25 years, and have become a staple in the new era of Florida State football, especially in the post-Bowden era.

What Notable Teams Are Coming To Doak Campbell Stadium This Season?

Doak Campbell Stadium
A view of the renovations being made to Doak Campbell Stadium as seen on Friday, July 18, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seminoles' 2025 schedule includes some notable opponents.

Of course, the No. 8 Crimson Tide comes to town on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET to kick the season off. The Garnet and Gold will attempt to avoid two opening game (and opening home game) losses in a row, dating back to last year.

The rival Miami Hurricanes will also be making their biennial trip to Tallahassee in 2025 with the prominent addition of former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Moreover, conference foes such as Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech also head to the Sunshine State's capital.

The Seminoles won just two games at home last season and will look to improve upon that number in 2025.

For the full 2025 schedule, look below:

Week 1: vs. Alabama

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State

Week 5: at Virginia

Week 6: vs. Miami

Week 7: vs. Pitt

Week 8: at Stanford

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest

Week 11: at Clemson

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13: at NC State

Week 14: at Florida

