Doak Campbell Stadium revives traditional end zone look before FSU-Alabama game
The Florida State Seminoles are known for some of the greatest traditions in college football.
READ MORE: Former FSU star traded back to NFL team where he won 3 Super Bowls
Whether that be the Warchant, the flaming spear plant, the spear helmets, or even Doak Campbell Stadium's contiguous brick structure, the 'Noles have created an instantly recognizable brand just on college football game days alone.
With this in mind, fans erupted on social media when FSU athletic director Michael Alford hinted at the return of the garnet-painted end zones, which were absent in 2023 and 2024.
The 'Noles have had the garnet look in the end zones (excluding '23 and '24) for a majority of the last 25 years, and have become a staple in the new era of Florida State football, especially in the post-Bowden era.
What Notable Teams Are Coming To Doak Campbell Stadium This Season?
The Seminoles' 2025 schedule includes some notable opponents.
Of course, the No. 8 Crimson Tide comes to town on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET to kick the season off. The Garnet and Gold will attempt to avoid two opening game (and opening home game) losses in a row, dating back to last year.
The rival Miami Hurricanes will also be making their biennial trip to Tallahassee in 2025 with the prominent addition of former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
Moreover, conference foes such as Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech also head to the Sunshine State's capital.
The Seminoles won just two games at home last season and will look to improve upon that number in 2025.
For the full 2025 schedule, look below:
Week 1: vs. Alabama
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State
Week 5: at Virginia
Week 6: vs. Miami
Week 7: vs. Pitt
Week 8: at Stanford
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: at Clemson
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: at NC State
Week 14: at Florida
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok