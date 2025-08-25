Nole Gameday

FSU football handed ugly 2025 prediction that could put Mike Norvell's job at risk

The Florida State Seminoles have more losing seasons than winning ones since Norvell joined the program before the 2020 campaign.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have been projected to go 6-6 by Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer. A mediocre .500 record could have head coach Mike Norvell's job at risk after going 2-10 in 2024.

The Seminoles will need to defy expectations in 2025.

Should this prediction come to fruition, it could potentially lead to the first winning season since 2023, or the second losing season in a row, depending on the result of the bowl game.

Fischer's prediction also has the 'Noles going 4-4 in conference play with some interesting wins and losses against some bitter rivals.

How Is FSU Football Projected To Finish In 2025?

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fischer's projection for the Seminoles' 2025 campaign has the Garnet and Gold losing three games at home and three games on the road. Moreover, FSU gets swept by the state of Virginia in this prediction, with a loss on the road to UVA and a senior day defeat against VT at home.

Also, FSU is projected to beat NC State (who is also believed to go 6-6) in the penultimate game of the season. Florida State has a history of losing against the Wolfpack on Fridays in Raleigh, but Fischer believes history will not repeat itself.

The full prediction from Fischer can be found below:

Week 1: vs. Alabama, Loss

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win

Week 5: at Virginia, Loss

Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss

Week 7: vs. Pitt, Win

Week 8: at Stanford, Win

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, Win

Week 11: at Clemson, Loss

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech, Loss

Week 13: at NC State, Win

Week 14: at Florida, Loss

6-6 Overall, 4-4 in Conference Play

Florida State's opening game against Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

