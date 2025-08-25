FSU football handed ugly 2025 prediction that could put Mike Norvell's job at risk
The Florida State Seminoles have been projected to go 6-6 by Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer. A mediocre .500 record could have head coach Mike Norvell's job at risk after going 2-10 in 2024.
The Seminoles will need to defy expectations in 2025.
Should this prediction come to fruition, it could potentially lead to the first winning season since 2023, or the second losing season in a row, depending on the result of the bowl game.
Fischer's prediction also has the 'Noles going 4-4 in conference play with some interesting wins and losses against some bitter rivals.
How Is FSU Football Projected To Finish In 2025?
Fischer's projection for the Seminoles' 2025 campaign has the Garnet and Gold losing three games at home and three games on the road. Moreover, FSU gets swept by the state of Virginia in this prediction, with a loss on the road to UVA and a senior day defeat against VT at home.
Also, FSU is projected to beat NC State (who is also believed to go 6-6) in the penultimate game of the season. Florida State has a history of losing against the Wolfpack on Fridays in Raleigh, but Fischer believes history will not repeat itself.
The full prediction from Fischer can be found below:
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Loss
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win
Week 5: at Virginia, Loss
Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss
Week 7: vs. Pitt, Win
Week 8: at Stanford, Win
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest, Win
Week 11: at Clemson, Loss
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech, Loss
Week 13: at NC State, Win
Week 14: at Florida, Loss
6-6 Overall, 4-4 in Conference Play
Florida State's opening game against Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
