Encouraging development for former Florida State standout in NFL return bid

The star cornerback has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season but has hopes to join a new NFL team in the coming months.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the news of former FSU cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and his injury status.

The former Charger became a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season and was not picked up by any team due to his neck injury.

Per the ESPN reporter, Samuel will undergo a CT scan in a couple of months and eventually a spinal fusion with the intent of getting signed by another team later in the season.

"An update on Asante Samuel: He's scheduled to undergo a CT scan in October to ensure successful spinal fusion. At that point, he will look to sign with a team for the second half of the year. Several teams have kept in touch," reported Fowler.

What Kind Of A Career Has Asante Samuel Jr. Had In The NFL?

Asante Samuel Jr.
Sep 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.

However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to his neck injury.

Earlier this year, the former Seminole was floated to the Miami Dolphins as a potential replacement for another former Seminole, Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But with Fowler's recent update, it would not be surprising if teams in need of a CB wait to pull the trigger on Samuel Jr.'s until his bill of health is clean, and they evaluate their needs in the secondary when the time comes.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad

LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

