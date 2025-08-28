Encouraging development for former Florida State standout in NFL return bid
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the news of former FSU cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and his injury status.
The former Charger became a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season and was not picked up by any team due to his neck injury.
Per the ESPN reporter, Samuel will undergo a CT scan in a couple of months and eventually a spinal fusion with the intent of getting signed by another team later in the season.
"An update on Asante Samuel: He's scheduled to undergo a CT scan in October to ensure successful spinal fusion. At that point, he will look to sign with a team for the second half of the year. Several teams have kept in touch," reported Fowler.
What Kind Of A Career Has Asante Samuel Jr. Had In The NFL?
Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.
However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to his neck injury.
Earlier this year, the former Seminole was floated to the Miami Dolphins as a potential replacement for another former Seminole, Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But with Fowler's recent update, it would not be surprising if teams in need of a CB wait to pull the trigger on Samuel Jr.'s until his bill of health is clean, and they evaluate their needs in the secondary when the time comes.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad
LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
