ESPN analyst believes Thomas Castellanos restored Florida State’s confidence and swagger
There's something fresh in the air in the Sunshine State's capital city, and it isn't just the incoming fall breeze.
Moreover, it appears that optimism is spreading like wildfire, and confidence is brewing at unprecedented levels.
At least that's what ESPN's Booger McFarland thinks, as he has declared to the country that Florida State's swagger has returned to Tallahassee in the form of Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
If [you] don’t think attitude is everything watch Florida State. Castellanos brought a swagger that hasn’t been in Tallahassee in a while," McFarland wrote on social media.
The ESPN analyst believes the FSU squad had been missing this form of persona for some time, and that could be the case.
We saw it in 2023, more so in the form of former wide receiver Keon Coleman and his lovable, but confident antics.
Former FSU QB Jordan Travis was also confident, but he had a much different leadership style than Castellanos brings to the table.
Castellanos speaks things into existence, or at least he has so far.
What Has Booger McFarland Said About The FSU-Alabama Saga In The Past?
After the Florida State Seminoles were left out of the 2024 (2023 season) College Football Playoff for Alabama, Booger McFarland was one of Florida State’s biggest defenders.
The two schools, FSU and 'Bama, have been on a collision course since that fateful day after the '23 ACC Championship.
In December 2023, the Super Bowl champion said the CFP Committee’s decision was based on projection, not on the results of that current year.
“I think we have a problem, and the problem is this: we’re making judgments inside this room on what we think is going to happen on the field," McFarland said.
"I think I would've told them that this sport has always been a show me sport—you play it on the grass, between the white lines—and regardless of what we think, how many times have we been surprised by teams making a run?” McFarland questioned.
The Seminoles will look to continue their momentum and swagger against the East Texas A&M Lions on Sept. 6 at noon ET in Tallahassee.
