Florida State secures playmaking wide receiver after defeating Alabama

The Seminoles' season-opening victory led to a commitment.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
To the victor, go the spoils.

The celebration was on in Tallahassee on Saturday as the Florida State Seminoles began the 2025 season with a 31-17 victory against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following disappointment after disappointment since winning the ACC Championship nearly two years ago, the FSU faithful finally had something to cheer about as the Seminoles pulled off a major upset.

The result was one of the most surprising of the weekend across the country. In an instant, Florida State has some serious momentum building and it's already leading to good news on the recruiting trail.

Playmaking Wide Receiver Lamar Garrison Commits To FSU

Tim Harris Jr.
FSU Athletics

On Sunday, 2028 wide receiver Lamar Garrison announced his pledge to Florida State. Garrison also held offers from programs such as LSU, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Cincinnati, among others.

The Seminoles joined his recruitment back in January. Garrison was on campus three times during the offseason and returned to watch Florida State defeat Alabama.

That led to Garrison committing to FSU the very next day.

Though he's only a sophomore at the prep level, Garrison is very talented.

Last season, Garrison caught 70 passes for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added seven tackles and an interception on defense for Leesburg High School.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound wide receiver is not yet ranked as a member of the 2028 class.

Information On Florida State's 2028 class

Garrison is the first prospect to commit to Florida State in the 2028 class.

Florida State's 2028 class ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

