Florida State secures playmaking wide receiver after defeating Alabama
To the victor, go the spoils.
The celebration was on in Tallahassee on Saturday as the Florida State Seminoles began the 2025 season with a 31-17 victory against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Following disappointment after disappointment since winning the ACC Championship nearly two years ago, the FSU faithful finally had something to cheer about as the Seminoles pulled off a major upset.
The result was one of the most surprising of the weekend across the country. In an instant, Florida State has some serious momentum building and it's already leading to good news on the recruiting trail.
Playmaking Wide Receiver Lamar Garrison Commits To FSU
On Sunday, 2028 wide receiver Lamar Garrison announced his pledge to Florida State. Garrison also held offers from programs such as LSU, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Cincinnati, among others.
The Seminoles joined his recruitment back in January. Garrison was on campus three times during the offseason and returned to watch Florida State defeat Alabama.
That led to Garrison committing to FSU the very next day.
Though he's only a sophomore at the prep level, Garrison is very talented.
Last season, Garrison caught 70 passes for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added seven tackles and an interception on defense for Leesburg High School.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound wide receiver is not yet ranked as a member of the 2028 class.
Information On Florida State's 2028 class
Garrison is the first prospect to commit to Florida State in the 2028 class.
Florida State's 2028 class ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
