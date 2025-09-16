ESPN projection raises questions as FSU football snubbed by metric
The Florida State Seminoles have risen ever so slightly in Bill Connelly's (of ESPN) latest SP+ rankings, moving from the 36th spot to the 33rd position.
This comes after Week 3 of the college football season, with the 'Noles claiming a 31-17 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M, an FCS squad.
According to Connelly, SP+ is a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football ... these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year."
Changes In ESPN's SP+
Florida State comes in at No. 33.
The Tide find themselves in the #4 spot, and future (and potential - due to the ACC Championship Game) foes on the 2025 schedule for the Seminoles find rest at these positions on the list: Clemson (#31), Miami (#10), SMU (#40), Louisville (#26), Georgia Tech (#38), Virginia Tech (#84), NC State (#56), and Virginia (#62).
In-state rival Florida comes in at No. 30.
FSU remains behind a multitude of teams that the AP Poll does not even consider to be in the same echelon as the Seminoles, but once again, this is not the same kind of ranking.
It is a bit of a head scratcher, though.
The 'Noles will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on the ACC Network.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State
Week 5: at Virginia
Week 6: vs. Miami
Week 7: vs. Pitt
Week 8: at Stanford
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: at Clemson
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: at NC State
Week 14: at Florida
2-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play
