ESPN projection raises questions as FSU football snubbed by metric

No love from ESPN's metrics for the Florida State Seminoles.

Jackson Bakich

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have risen ever so slightly in Bill Connelly's (of ESPN) latest SP+ rankings, moving from the 36th spot to the 33rd position.

This comes after Week 3 of the college football season, with the 'Noles claiming a 31-17 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M, an FCS squad.

According to Connelly, SP+ is a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football ... these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year."

Changes In ESPN's SP+

Ousmane Kromah
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State comes in at No. 33.

The Tide find themselves in the #4 spot, and future (and potential - due to the ACC Championship Game) foes on the 2025 schedule for the Seminoles find rest at these positions on the list: Clemson (#31), Miami (#10), SMU (#40), Louisville (#26), Georgia Tech (#38), Virginia Tech (#84), NC State (#56), and Virginia (#62).

In-state rival Florida comes in at No. 30.

FSU remains behind a multitude of teams that the AP Poll does not even consider to be in the same echelon as the Seminoles, but once again, this is not the same kind of ranking.

It is a bit of a head scratcher, though.

The 'Noles will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on the ACC Network.

What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?

Mike Norvell
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State

Week 5: at Virginia

Week 6: vs. Miami

Week 7: vs. Pitt

Week 8: at Stanford

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest

Week 11: at Clemson

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13: at NC State

Week 14: at Florida

2-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play

