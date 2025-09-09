Nole Gameday

ESPN reporter lists FSU football atop ACC rankings after Week 2

The Seminoles could be the media's new darling to come out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have had one of the best starts to the season compared to anyone in the country.

Other than the USF Bulls, who are the only team that can claim two ranked wins to begin the 2025 campaign, Florida State has a 31-17 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1 and a 74-point offensive beatdown against East Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's home game against Kent State

Yes, East Texas A&M, but 77 points is 77 points, nonetheless.

With this in mind, ESPN's Andrea Adelson has taken notice.

Where Did ESPN's Andrea Adelson Place Florida State Football In Her ACC Power Rankings?

Mike Norvell
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The ESPN reporter has placed the No. 10-ranked (in the AP Poll) Seminoles atop her ACC power rankings, with No. 5 Miami in second.

The 'Noles are slated to face eight of these teams (of course) in the power rankings. FSU will square off against No. 17 Stanford, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 11 Virginia, No. 7 Pitt, No. 6 NC State, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 2 Miami.

The Seminoles will look to return to Charlotte for the ACC Championship after winning the whole thing in 2023.

FSU won just one conference game in 2024, but now it appears they are the top dog in the pack until someone knocks them down a peg.

What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?

FSU football helmet
Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Imag / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State

Week 5: at Virginia

Week 6: vs. Miami

Week 7: vs. Pitt

Week 8: at Stanford

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest

Week 11: at Clemson

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13: at NC State

Week 14: at Florida

2-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football