ESPN reporter lists FSU football atop ACC rankings after Week 2
The Florida State Seminoles have had one of the best starts to the season compared to anyone in the country.
Other than the USF Bulls, who are the only team that can claim two ranked wins to begin the 2025 campaign, Florida State has a 31-17 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1 and a 74-point offensive beatdown against East Texas A&M.
Yes, East Texas A&M, but 77 points is 77 points, nonetheless.
With this in mind, ESPN's Andrea Adelson has taken notice.
Where Did ESPN's Andrea Adelson Place Florida State Football In Her ACC Power Rankings?
The ESPN reporter has placed the No. 10-ranked (in the AP Poll) Seminoles atop her ACC power rankings, with No. 5 Miami in second.
The 'Noles are slated to face eight of these teams (of course) in the power rankings. FSU will square off against No. 17 Stanford, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 11 Virginia, No. 7 Pitt, No. 6 NC State, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 2 Miami.
The Seminoles will look to return to Charlotte for the ACC Championship after winning the whole thing in 2023.
FSU won just one conference game in 2024, but now it appears they are the top dog in the pack until someone knocks them down a peg.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Remainder Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State
Week 5: at Virginia
Week 6: vs. Miami
Week 7: vs. Pitt
Week 8: at Stanford
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: at Clemson
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: at NC State
Week 14: at Florida
2-0 Overall, 0-0 in Conference Play
