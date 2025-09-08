FSU football star QB surging in early Heisman Trophy conversation
The Florida State Seminoles and their new-look offense have been one of the talks of the country over the first two weeks of the 2025 season.
With practically 11 new starters, there was some wonder if it would take time for the Seminoles to get going. That hasn't been the case as Florida State already scored more points (108) in eight quarters than it did through its first seven games last year.
The commanding presence of senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos has been paramount for head coach Mike Norvell.
In sixteen drives, Castellanos has led the Seminoles to nine touchdowns, one field goal, three punts, and zero turnovers. Two of the possessions ended in kneeldowns.
Castellanos had an opportunity to showcase his arm in the 77-3 win against East Texas A&M. He threw touchdowns of 82 yards, 53 yards, and 42 yards.
After just two games, Castellanos is already earning buzz as a potential Heisman candidate.
Tommy Castellanos For Heisman?
On3 provided its weekly Heisman projections following Week 2. After coming in at the top spot last week, Castellanos slotted in at No. 2 behind Oklahoma's John Mateer.
"It was a short week’s work for Castellanos, who had no trouble dispatching East Texas A&M in a hurry," On3's Thomas Goldkamp wrote. "Florida State piled up 77 points and Castellanos had an easy three-touchdown day."
"Interestingly enough, Florida State hasn’t really given Castellanos a huge workload in the passing game yet," Goldkamp added. "He’s yet to complete double-digit passes in a game. But it hasn’t mattered as Florida State has notched two impressive wins."
Fellow On3 analyst Pete Nakos actually had Castellanos at No. 1 for the second straight week.
Castellanos still has a chance to put together a few marquee performances with games against Miami, Clemson, and Florida looming on the schedule.
In two starts, he's completed 17/25 for 389 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while rushing 20 times for 85 yards and another score. Castellanos is completing a career-high 68% of his passes and averaging 15.6 yards per attempt.
Florida State is on a BYE week before returning to Doak Campbell Stadium against Kent State on Saturday, September 20.
