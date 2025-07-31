Ex-Florida State DT supports team's tough fall camp approach
Former Florida State defensive tackle Jacobbi McDaniel shared his thoughts on the football team's approach to fall camp practices this year, praising the coaching staff and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Almost everywhere in the United States, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET is a really hot time of the year. That is especially the case in Tallahassee, Florida.
McDaniel, who played for the Seminoles from 2009-2013, believes the incredibly hot practices will be beneficial for the 'Noles come Aug. 30 when they play the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET.
"I remember saying last season they practice in the mornings too dang much," McDaniel said on social media. "Because the sun isn’t out and their bodies never adjusted to game time. THEY OUT THERE IN THAT HEAT NOW!!!! 3:30 practice. When the sun is at its peak. H*lll yeah. I love it!!! Keep molding em coach!"
The 'Bama game is surely on the minds of everyone in the FSU program as it is officially a month away.
Former Crimson Tide QB and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided his opinion that the ultimate litmus test for the Seminoles will be the Week 1 matchup against Alabama. He believes how FSU looks, win or lose, will determine the outlook for the season ahead.
“Week 1 will tell us all we need to know about what Florida State might be able to accomplish,” McElroy said. “If they can go toe-to-toe in Tallahassee with, a team that I have great admiration for this season, that might be a sign of things to come for what could be a team that bounces back in a huge way. Goes from the outhouse back to the penthouse here in 2025.”
