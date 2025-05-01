Ex-Florida State starter transferring to fellow ACC program
Florida State had two veterans depart from its offensive line room during the spring and now both of those players have found new homes.
On Wednesday evening, former FSU offensive lineman TJ Ferguson transferred to Syracuse, per 247Sport's Mike McAllister. Ferguson will be remaining in the ACC for his final season of eligibility at the college however.
The Seminoles aren't scheduled to face Syracuse in 2025. However, they will meet up with old friend Deuce Spann when Pittsburgh travels to Tallahassee on October 11.
Ferguson spent one season at Florida State after transferring into the program last offseason from Alabama. He was one of five players who left the Crimson Tide for the Seminoles. Only two members of that group remain; redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr.
The Georgia native suffered an injury during fall camp that limited him through the year. He showed toughness by appearing in 11 games and making seven starts at right guard. However, Ferguson clearly struggled at less than 100% and was one of the lowest-graded offensive linemen in the FBS.
In his three years at Alabama, Ferguson played in 12 games and made one start. He won an SEC Championship with the program in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 328-pound offensive lineman will be competing for a starting role with the Orange.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshamn Ja'Elyne Matthews
