Ex-Seminole WR throws shade at FSU following move to Colorado Buffaloes
The Florida State Seminoles had their struggles at the wide receiver position in 2024, as only one pass catcher recorded more than 500 yards (Ja'Khi Douglas).
Two major additions through the portal have created some buzz around the block as Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC) could be prominent contributors to the team.
However, FSU lost one of the best former high school recruits it has ever received as Hykeem Williams transferred to Colorado in April.
Williams downplayed the effectiveness of the Seminoles' strength and conditioning program in a recent video that is going viral on social media.
"The difference between here and there is, here we jump right into a lot," said Williams. "Like, at Florida State, we eased on up, we went up every week. Here, we start high as hell. But at Florida State, you ease it up."
Williams then motioned his arms to show that the Colorado strength and conditioning program starts at maximum intensity while Florida State's appears to start at the halfway point.
Former Florida State quarterback and FSU legend Jordan Travis responded to the above video in a now-deleted post on social media, saying, "This is false. [Hykeem] is my dawg but this is very false."
During his time at FSU, Williams played in 17 games. He recorded 267 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions. Williams did show some ability as a run blocker at times, but struggled to light up the stat sheet.
He will look to be more of a contributor in Boulder in 2025, playing for FSU legend and head coach Deion Sanders.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
