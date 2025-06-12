Top quarterback recruit removes Florida State from consideration

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Landon Duckworth is down to Auburn and South Carolina, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 200 QB from Jackson, AL has cancelled his remaining OVs to Florida State & Ole Miss



Where Should He Go? 👀