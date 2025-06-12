Top quarterback recruit removes Florida State from consideration
Florida State's recruiting at the quarterback position hasn't been up to par throughout head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. For whatever reason, the Seminoles have struggled to hold onto top recruits and failed to develop them when they do.
Since parting ways with four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel in June, the coaching staff has been searching for a quarterback to lead #Tribe26.
To this point, the Seminoles haven't had much luck as five-star Keisean Henderson canceled his visit to campus while four-star Bowe Bentley eliminated Florida State entirely.
The bad news is continuing as the calendar creeps toward the end of June. On Wednesday evening, four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth cut his recruitment down to two. Duckworth will be focusing on South Carolina and Auburn moving forward, canceling his visit to Florida State in the process.
Though Duckworth hadn't visited the Seminoles this year, that was expected to change in just two days as his official visit was scheduled to span June 13-15. Instead, FSU's quarterback search is essentially down to one.
At this stage, four-star prospect and Oklahoma commit, Jaden O'Neal, is the only realistic option. O'Neal was at Florida State a few weeks ago and he'll be back June 15-17. Though he remains pledged to the Sooners, that could change if Oklahoma lands Bentley over LSU.
Regardless, Duckworth projected to be a solid fit in Florida State's offense. Plus, he had a relationship with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dating back to when the latter was the head coach at UCF. It's safe to say the quarterback dominoes have not fallen in FSU's favor.
As a junior, Duckworth led Jackson High School to a 14-1 record and a state championship. He completed 162/243 passes for 3,439 yards with 39 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing 62 times for 648 yards and 12 more scores.
Duckworth threw for 300+ yards in four games and rushed for a touchdown in ten different contests. He completed a season-high 24/31 passes for 535 yards with five touchdowns to one interception and added a score on the ground in a 49-7 victory against Mobile Christian High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 50 overall prospect, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 35 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
