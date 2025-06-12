FSU recruiting board thins as target commits to Georgia Bulldogs

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Zykie Helton has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 285 IOL from Carrollton, GA chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Florida State, & Alabama



“Dawg Nation the wait is over, I’m home 🐶”https://t.co/qJ0I6cf7Vz pic.twitter.com/lB7ecWd6uf