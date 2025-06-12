FSU recruiting board thins as target commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Florida State has missed out on another offered target shortly before their official visit to Tallahassee.
The Seminoles landed a commitment earlier this month but have also suffered a few hits after five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson and four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth eliminated the program from contention.
READ MORE: Florida State football adds high-upside DL recruit Wihtlley Cadeau to #Tribe26 class
On Wednesday, three-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton announced he was committing to Georgia over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Alabama. Helton made his decision following a visit to Athens a couple of weeks ago.
The rising senior was scheduled to visit the Seminoles from June 13-15. That won't happen with Helton going off the board prior to making the trip.
Helton has held an offer from Florida State since August of 2024. He made it to campus for an unofficial visit in April, his first opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Herb Hand in person.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 457 overall prospect, the No. 41 IOL, and the No. 54 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 35 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Other interior offensive linemen on the board include three-star Donel Robinson, three-star Jakobe Green, and three-star Hayden Ainsworth.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok