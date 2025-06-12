Nole Gameday

FSU recruiting board thins as target commits to Georgia Bulldogs

The Seminoles lose out on a recruit who was expected to be in Tallahassee this weekend.

Dustin Lewis

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart pose with oranges.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart pose with oranges. / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State has missed out on another offered target shortly before their official visit to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles landed a commitment earlier this month but have also suffered a few hits after five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson and four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth eliminated the program from contention.

On Wednesday, three-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton announced he was committing to Georgia over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Alabama. Helton made his decision following a visit to Athens a couple of weeks ago.

The rising senior was scheduled to visit the Seminoles from June 13-15. That won't happen with Helton going off the board prior to making the trip.

Helton has held an offer from Florida State since August of 2024. He made it to campus for an unofficial visit in April, his first opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Herb Hand in person.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 457 overall prospect, the No. 41 IOL, and the No. 54 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 35 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Other interior offensive linemen on the board include three-star Donel Robinson, three-star Jakobe Green, and three-star Hayden Ainsworth.

