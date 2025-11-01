Final ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their eighth game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium, facing off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a contest that will serve as homecoming and the annual Seminole Heritage game on Saturday night.
Florida State and Wake Forest appear to be two teams moving in different directions. The Seminoles have lost four consecutive games by one possession, while the Demon Deacons are winners of three straight outings.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
The Seminoles and Demon Deacons will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Wake Forest?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced LB Stefon Thompson, DL Deamontae Diggs, WR Jayvan Boggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, TE Chase Loftin, LB Caleb LaVallee, LB Ethan Pritchard, and DB Donny Hiebert would miss the game.
In the first two ACC availability reports, Florida State listed four players as questionable (RB Kam Davis, RB Roydell Williams, WR Elijah Moore, WR Teriq Mallory) and five others as probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, WR Gavin Blackwell, DB Ja'Bril Rawls, TE Randy Pittman Jr., DL LaJesse Harrold).
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Wake Forest.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total number of missing players is up to 24, 16 for Wake Forest and eight for Florida State.
The Seminoles did get good news as Castellanos, Blackwell, Boggs, and Pittman Jr. will play. Davis and Williams are game-time decisions.
Wake Forest will be without starting tight end Eni Falayi. Quarterback Robby Ashford will play. Ashford is expected to split time with Deshawn Purdie.
Check out the full report below.
OUT:
— LB Stefon Thompson
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
WAKE FOREST:
OUT:
— DB Sascha Garcia
— DB Rushaun Tongue
— DB Ashaad Williams
— DB Braxton Winston III
— QB Elijah Oehlke
— TE Harry Lodge
— RB David Egbe
— WR Wesley Stroebel
— LB Luke White
— OL Uber Ajongo
— OL Clinton Richard
— OL Nathan Pahanich
— TE Eni Falayi
— WR Ian VerSteeg
— DL Josh Harrison
— P Rohan Macneill
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— OL Devin Kylany
READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok