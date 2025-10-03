First ACC availability report released ahead of FSU football's rivalry game against Miami
The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium for a monumental rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Though the Seminoles were defeated last week, everything that could go wrong, went wrong in their double overtime loss to Virginia. Despite getting into a 14-0 hole, turning the ball over three times, and allowing more points than its first three games combined, Florida State was in it until the end against the Cavaliers.
The task at hand won't get any easier against the Hurricanes, as Miami is undefeated and bringing a No. 3 ranking into Doak Campbell Stadium. The 'Canes have had an extra week off to prepare for this matchup.
With only 48 hours remaining until kickoff, there are a few injuries to watch for the Seminoles.
Redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams has missed the last three games but is on the depth chart going into the week. Head coach Mike Norvell is confident Williams will be good to go.
There is more uncertainty surrounding the status of redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker, who is dealing with an upper-body injury. It seems like Barker will be a true game-decision.
True freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn missed the loss to Virginia. Both players dressed out and warmed up but did not end up entering the game.
On Thursday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Friday and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami
The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
OUT:
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
QUESTIONABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— LB Caleb LaVallee
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DL Kevin Wynn
MIAMI:
OUT:
— DL Hayden Lowe
— TE Dylan Reiman
— OL Ralph Scroggins
— OL Demetrius Campbell
— TE Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Bobby Washington Jr.
— WR Chance Robinson
— OL Yerovi Valdes Alfonso
— DL Daylen Russell
