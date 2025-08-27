Nole Gameday

Florida State announces NIL partnership with The Battle’s End Collective

The Seminoles have designated The Battle's End Collective as the official NIL collective of Florida State Athletics.

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford poses for a portrait before kickoff of the game between the Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Alford005
Florida State Athletics announced Monday a significant advancement in its strategic approach to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) with the designation of The Battle's End Collective as the official NIL collective of Florida State Athletics.

"By aligning and consolidating our NIL efforts under The Battle's End, we are positioning our teams and student-athletes for success in this new era of collegiate sports," said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics. "This is a pivotal moment in the evolution of FSU Athletics."

As part of this transition, the Rising Spear Collective will be formally dissolved, with its operations being integrated into The Battle's End. This consolidation creates FSU's unified approach in the evolving NIL landscape, ensuring streamlined support for Seminole student-athletes.

To meet the changing dynamics and demands of intercollegiate athletics and the increasing importance of student-athlete compensation, the mission of The Battle's End will focus on soliciting, engaging, and executing third-party marketing partnerships with regional businesses directly involving FSU student-athletes. This model will empower student-athletes to maximize their NIL opportunities while upholding the integrity and excellence of Seminole Athletics.

The Battle's End will collaborate closely with Legends, Seminole Boosters, and the Florida State Athletics Department to ensure operations align with institutional goals and evolving NIL regulations. As part of this evolution, The Battle's End will also undergo a strategic rebrand to reflect its expanded role and renewed vision across all sports for Florida State Athletics.

"We encourage our faithful and stalwart supporters to continue their membership with The Battle's End," said Alford. "Their ongoing commitment is essential to maintaining Florida State's competitive edge and leadership in the NIL space."

"We remain committed to excellence, innovation, and the holistic development of our student-athletes. We are thankful to our fans, alumni, and partners for their continued support and look forward to building a bold future together."

*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

