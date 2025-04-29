Nole Gameday

Florida State bringing in veteran transfer from fellow ACC program for visit

The Seminoles continue to kick the tires on wide receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The options are drying up in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State has been kicking the tires on the available wide receivers but the talent is waning with each passing moment.

The Seminoles did host Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Tony Johnson over the weekend. To this point, Johnson is yet to announce a decision.

That's led the coaching staff to continue looking for backup plans.

According to A&P Sports Agency, Florida State is bringing in North Carolina wide receiver transfer Gavin Blackwell for a visit on Thursday. Blackwell spent the last four seasons with the Tar Heels before entering the portal on April 16.

In 2024, Blackwell made four appearances, catching four passes for 43 yards. He's got plenty of experience at the college level but not necessarily a ton of production.

The North Carolina native signed with the program as a four-star prospect in 2021. All in all, he's appeared in 29 games and made seven starts, hauling in 31 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown.

Blackwell's lone touchdown came in 2022 in the season-opener against FAMU.

Gavin Blackwell
Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) runs from Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound wide receiver is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He would instantly be the third-most productive pass-catcher at Florida State if he does transfer to the program.

The Seminoles have a major need at wide receiver after losing junior Hykeem Williams and junior Jordan Scott to the portal. Plus, the program dismissed redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown following an arrest. As of now, only two of FSU's 11 wide receivers are upperclassmen and both of those players - Duce Robinson and Squirrel White - just joined the team a few months ago.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

