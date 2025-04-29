Florida State bringing in veteran transfer from fellow ACC program for visit
The options are drying up in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State has been kicking the tires on the available wide receivers but the talent is waning with each passing moment.
The Seminoles did host Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Tony Johnson over the weekend. To this point, Johnson is yet to announce a decision.
That's led the coaching staff to continue looking for backup plans.
According to A&P Sports Agency, Florida State is bringing in North Carolina wide receiver transfer Gavin Blackwell for a visit on Thursday. Blackwell spent the last four seasons with the Tar Heels before entering the portal on April 16.
In 2024, Blackwell made four appearances, catching four passes for 43 yards. He's got plenty of experience at the college level but not necessarily a ton of production.
The North Carolina native signed with the program as a four-star prospect in 2021. All in all, he's appeared in 29 games and made seven starts, hauling in 31 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown.
Blackwell's lone touchdown came in 2022 in the season-opener against FAMU.
The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound wide receiver is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He would instantly be the third-most productive pass-catcher at Florida State if he does transfer to the program.
The Seminoles have a major need at wide receiver after losing junior Hykeem Williams and junior Jordan Scott to the portal. Plus, the program dismissed redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown following an arrest. As of now, only two of FSU's 11 wide receivers are upperclassmen and both of those players - Duce Robinson and Squirrel White - just joined the team a few months ago.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
