Florida State Favored By Astronomical Number In Matchup With Charleston Southern
Florida State has struggled to put points on the board all season. The Seminoles are averaging just 13.3 points per game, which ranks dead last in the FBS, and haven't scored more than 21 points all year. Since that outing in Ireland 87 days ago, FSU has yet to cross the 16-point mark in nine consecutive games, including a season-low three points in the most recent loss to Notre Dame earlier this month.
That's why the latest odds from Vegas prior to Florida State's home game against Charleston Southern make you do a double take, and a third, and a fourth, to make sure you're correct. According to early lines from FanDuel, Florida State is a -33.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers The over/under is set at 44.5 points. No Moneyline odds have been posted for the matchup yet.
Oddsmakers have strangely had a decent amount of confidence in FSU this season but this just seems crazy. Then again, the 1-9 Seminoles are facing off with the bottom of the barrel in the FCS as Charleston Southern is just 1-10. The Buccaneers have scored 20+ four times in 11 games but they are averaging just 14.8 points per game, ranking them among the worst offenses in the country.
Charleston Southern does present an interesting wrinkle as they run an option offense. The Buccaneers are led by the running back combination of Autavius Ison (159 carries, 762 yards, 4 TDs) and Tyson Greenwade (96 carries, 461 yards, 3 TDs). Linebacker Steve Zayachkowsky has recorded a team-best 76 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.
This will be the first game for Florida State since the program fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. It remains to be seen if the changes will provide some type of boost in energy or performance.
Florida State and Charleston Southern are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. The game can be found on ACC Network Extra.
