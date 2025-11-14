Florida State honoring 18 Seminoles during senior day ceremony
Florida State's final home game of the 2025 season will also mark senior day for the program. The Seminoles are set to celebrate 18 players in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night before kicking off against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Only two players on the list began their careers in Tallahassee; redshirt senior tight end Markeston Douglas and redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown. Redshirt senior defensive end Jaden Jones signed with the Seminoles out of junior college.
Douglas actually transferred from Florida State for the 2024 season but returned to the program for his final year of eligibility.
15 of the 18 other seniors transferred to Florida State from other programs. Ten of those players are in their first year with the Seminoles.
No underclassmen are being honored this year. However, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos is listed among the Seminoles who will walk on senior day. Florida State is hoping to get Castellanos back for another season, as he only appeared in five games in 2022, including a conference championship contest, which no longer counts against the redshirt rule.
In nine starts for FSU, Castellanos has completed 135/225 passes for 2,128 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. He's added 100 rushes for 359 yards and six more scores.
A few names that are not among the group being celebrated include redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy and redshirt senior defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs.
It's unclear if Rizy will be able to attain another season of eligibility. He's been at the college since 2020, spending four seasons at Harvard and the last two at Florida State. Harvard's 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he only played in two games in 2021.
Diggs, meanwhile, has missed the majority of the year due to a neck injury. He's also spent six seasons at the college level, but there's a possibility of a medical redshirt for 2025.
It's important to note that participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining after this season.
Check out the list of expected honorees below.
Senior Day Ceremony Participants
Mason Arnold, Longsnapper
Gavin Blackwell, Wide Receiver
Shyheim Brown, Defensive Back
Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback
Markeston Douglas, Tight End
Gunnar Hansen, Offensive Lineman
Elijah Herring, Linebacker
Caziah Holmes, Running Back
Darrell Jackson Jr., Defensive Lineman
Jaden Jones, Defensive End
Richie Leonard IV, Offensive Lineman
Adrian Medley, Offensive Lineman
Luke Petitbon, Offensive Lineman
Micah Pettus, Offensive Lineman
Stefon Thompson, Linebacker
Squirrel White, Wide Receiver
Roydell Williams, Running Back
Jerry Wilson, Cornerback
