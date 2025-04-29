Florida State in the mix for high-profile safety transfer
Florida State's work in the NCAA Transfer Portal continues into the end of April. The Seminoles have four roster spots to play with and are exploring potential options on both sides of the ball with an emphasis on wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and the defensive backfield.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are set to host a coveted safety transfer in the near future. After officially entering the portal on Monday, former Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas has scheduled visits to Florida State and Miami, per On3's Pete Nakos.
These will be the only two trips that Thomas takes prior to his decision.
Going up against Miami in a recruitment that will likely prioritize NIL sounds like a steep task for the Seminoles. However, Florida State does have one crucial relationship going in its favor.
FSU Offensive Director of Scouting, Rick Stockstill, was previously Thomas's head coach at Middle Tennessee State from 2021-23. Thomas signed with the Blue Raiders as a three-star prospect in 2021.
After redshirting during his true freshman season, Thomas jumped into the defensive rotation. In 2022, he appeared in 12 games and made three starts, totaling 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and four interceptions.
The following season, Thomas developed into a starter at Middle Tennessee State. He started in ten of his 11 appearances and recorded a career-high 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections.
The Blue Raiders chose to fire Stockstill after the 2023 season. That led Thomas to hit the portal and he landed in the SEC at Tennessee.
During his lone season with the Volunteers, Thomas contributed in 13 games as a member of the rotation. He totaled 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. Thomas was a regular on a defense that helped Tennessee advance to the College Football Playoff.
Injuries decimated Florida State's safety room during the spring as redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, junior Conrad Hussey, and redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. all missed time. That's expedited the need for another veteran in the room to shore up the position. After all, the Seminoles will have three safeties on the field in the majority of situations next fall.
Thomas stands at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
