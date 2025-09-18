Florida State targeting intriguing Virginia Tech transfer option
The Florida State Seminoles are active in recruiting players in the Transfer Portal, even in the middle of the season.
While it isn't necessarily a rare feat, it is a weird thing to say.
With Virginia Tech's firing of head coach Brent Pry, the Transfer Portal opened for Hokies players for 30 days.
48 hours after Pry's firing, VT cornerback Dante Lovett has heard from 25 schools, per On3's Pete Nakos, who cites Lovett's agent as his source.
READ MORE: Three key matchups to watch in FSU football’s game against Kent State
Florida State is included in those 25 schools.
Notable schools competing for Lovett alongside FSU include: Florida, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, USF, and Wisconsin.
A junior, Lovett appeared in 26 games and made three starts over his three seasons at Virginia Tech. He totaled 30 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and one interception.
Since Lovett only played in three games, he'll have two seasons of eligiblity remaining at his next stop.
What Defensive Backs Have Been Drafted To The NFL During Mike Norvell's Tenure At FSU?
Under Mike Norvell, the Florida State Seminoles have sent six defensive backs to the pros via the NFL Draft.
These names include Hamseh Nasirildeen, Asante Samuel Jr., Jammie Robinson, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, and Azareye'h Thomas. Every one of those picks were made within the first 200 selections in their appropriate draft years.
The Seminoles' secondary were tested in their 2025 season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide. 'Bama quarterback Ty Simpson put up 254 yards through the air, while Germie Bernard recorded 146 yards on eight receptions.
However, the Garnet and Gold limited Crimson Tide standout Ryan Williams to 5 receptions for 30 yards. He exited the game late in the second half during that contest.
The 'Noles will look to build upon their momentum as they take on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok