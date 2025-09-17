Touted true freshman closing in on debut for FSU football after injury setback
The Florida State Seminoles are 2-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country going into their third game of the 2025 season.
It's worth considering that the Seminoles defeated Alabama 31-17 and East Texas A&M 77-3 despite not being at full strength. A pair of players who were expected to be listed on the two-deep - sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn - have been recovering from preseason injuries.
McCoy is trending towards a debut this weekend, per head coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell also provided an update on Wynn, who could make his first collegiate appearance in the near future.
FSU DL Kevin Wynn "Closer" To Returning From Injury
Wynn was ruled out leading up to Florida State's season opener. At the time, Norvell noted the injury 'could stretch a bit' as it occurred so late in the preseason.
The good news is that the Seminoles have weathered the storm upfront through the productive play of defenders such as redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr., redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt junior Deante McCray, true freshman Mandrell Desir, and true freshman Darryll Desir.
What's even better is Wynn is nearing a return from his lower-body ailment.
"He's close, I would say, closer. We're hopeful that here, even in these next couple days, we'll see the continued progress," Norvell said on Wednesday. "Not anticipating him for Saturday, but looking at next week, could get into the conversation, so we'll see how it goes."
The presence of Wynn should provide a big boost for the defensive front. Wynn was earning plenty of praise from the coaching staff for his improvement throughout the preseason.
Wynn was ranked as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 10 DL, and the No. 12 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
As a senior at Greene County High School, Wynn totaled 68 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked field goals.
