Florida State Legacy sends message after transferring from Seminoles
The departures are beginning to pile up for Florida State during the NCAA Transfer Portal 10-day spring window. How much more attrition will the Seminoles have with nine members of the roster hitting the portal over the last week?
Three players departed from the program on Monday, including one of the longest-tenured members on the team, redshirt junior defensive end Aaron Hester. After spending the last three seasons as a reserve, Hester has decided to find a new home for his final two years of collegiate eligibility.
Hester had a simple message for Florida State upon revealing his decision to transfer.
"I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left. Thank you Florida State!" Hester wrote on social media.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2022. He's the son of Ron Hester, who starred at Florida State from 1978-81. The elder Hester recorded a career-best 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, one blocked kick, and one defensive touchdown in 1981. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
The younger Hester had his most productive season at Florida State in 2024, appearing in eight games and totaling ten tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. Hester saw action in 12 total games with the Seminoles and fought through multiple injuries during his tenure in garnet and gold.
Unfortunately, Hester is the latest legacy who failed to pan out at Florida State. Other Seminoles with ties to the program such as offensive lineman Julian Armella and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. transferred in the winter. Armella landed at UCLA while Green Jr. ended up at FIU with former teammate Dante Anderson.
Hester stands at 6-foot-2, 214-pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He was one of nine Seminoles who have been on the roster since 2022. Markeston Douglas would technically make that number ten though spent last season at Arizona State.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
