Florida State Legacy sends message after transferring from Seminoles

One of the longest-tenured players on the roster is moving on.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The departures are beginning to pile up for Florida State during the NCAA Transfer Portal 10-day spring window. How much more attrition will the Seminoles have with nine members of the roster hitting the portal over the last week?

Three players departed from the program on Monday, including one of the longest-tenured members on the team, redshirt junior defensive end Aaron Hester. After spending the last three seasons as a reserve, Hester has decided to find a new home for his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

Hester had a simple message for Florida State upon revealing his decision to transfer.

"I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left. Thank you Florida State!" Hester wrote on social media.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2022. He's the son of Ron Hester, who starred at Florida State from 1978-81. The elder Hester recorded a career-best 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, one blocked kick, and one defensive touchdown in 1981. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

The younger Hester had his most productive season at Florida State in 2024, appearing in eight games and totaling ten tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. Hester saw action in 12 total games with the Seminoles and fought through multiple injuries during his tenure in garnet and gold.

Unfortunately, Hester is the latest legacy who failed to pan out at Florida State. Other Seminoles with ties to the program such as offensive lineman Julian Armella and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. transferred in the winter. Armella landed at UCLA while Green Jr. ended up at FIU with former teammate Dante Anderson.

Hester stands at 6-foot-2, 214-pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He was one of nine Seminoles who have been on the roster since 2022. Markeston Douglas would technically make that number ten though spent last season at Arizona State.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

More Florida State News

Published
