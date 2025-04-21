Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State's roster is undergoing more changes following the conclusion of spring practice. With a ten-day NCAA Transfer Portal window currently in effect, this is the final opportunity for college programs to make additions and subtractions ahead of the 2025 season.
The Seminoles have already had a couple of departures and the attrition continued on Monday. Redshirt junior defensive end Aaron Hester plans to enter the portal, according to his social media.
Hester was gearing up for his fourth year at Florida State but instead, he'll be looking for a new school to call home for the fall. Last season, he saw action as a fringe member of the rotation off the edge, totaling ten tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass break-up.
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
The FSU legacy recorded a career-high four tackles in the Seminoles' loss to SMU in September.
Hester redshirted in 2022 and only saw the field one time in 2023 while battling injuries. Overall, he appeared in 12 games in garnet and gold, recording 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He's the son of Ron Hester, who played at Florida State from 1978-81. The elder Hester transitioned from tight end to linebacker during the middle of his college career and the move paid off.
In 1981, Hester recorded a career-best 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, one blocked kick, and one defensive touchdown. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Hester stands at 6-foot-2, 214-pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The loss further puts the spotlight on a defensive line that could use another piece in the portal. The Seminoles have had promising returns from younger players such as Amaree Williams, Darryll Desir, and Mandrell Desir but it feels like Florida State needs more to ensure the trenches are in a solid spot.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights