Florida State named as one of the greatest college football programs

The Florida State Seminoles have sat atop the world of college football for many decades since they started play in the late 1940s. There were the dynasty years of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden that saw the 'Noles bring home two National Championships and multiple NFL Hall of Famers, to their third National Championship in 2013 under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, with multiple players on that roster still in the league today.
The 'Noles went on an undefeated run in 2023, winning the ACC Championship under now head coach Mike Norvell, and are looking to bounce back after last year's disappointing season.
247Sports' Brad Crawford recently released a list of the top 15 greatest programs of all time based on winning percentage, based on the number of wins and games played (including ties).
Florida State topped the state of Florida, landing at the No. 12 spot ahead of Miami (14), Florida (15), while also overtaking Clemson, which took the No. 15 spot. The Seminoles ended up with a .661 winning percentage with 590 wins, 297 losses, and 18 ties.
"From Bobby Bowden to Jimbo Fisher and now, Mike Norvell, Florida State has had a nationally-dominant program for decades prior to last season's dreadful 2-10 showing," Crawford wrote. "Norvell's first 10-win season came in 2022 and that was followed by a perfect regular season and ACC championship the next season. The Seminoles appeared to be on an upward trajectory once again as a conference championship contender and playoff title threat but the 2024 campaign stymied that momentum."
Interestingly enough, Nebraska landed at the No. 9 spot (.677, 924 wins, 430 losses, 40 ties). The Cornhuskers gave Florida State its first National Championship in a controversial 18-16 win in 1994. Alabama, which the 'Noles open up the 2025 season on August 30, came in at No. 2 (.733, 974 wins, 341 losses, 43 ties) with Ohio State taking the lead at No. 1 (.735, 978 wins, 335 losses, 53 ties).
2025 will tell a lot about the Mike Norvell era as he preaches that winning is the standard. A successful campaign next season could bump the Seminoles up a notch as all-time greats.
