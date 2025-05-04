Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of UNC WR transfer Gavin Blackwell: 'he brings experience and versatility'

The Seminoles have officially added their seventh transfer of the spring.

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Transfer wide receiver Gavin Blackwell has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I'm excited to welcome Gavin to the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He brings experience and versatility and has played in big games. He can stretch the field vertically with speed and has also proven to be a good route runner with the ability to separate from defenders. Gavin was productive early in his career before having to deal with injuries and setbacks throughout his journey. He will bring a veteran presence to our talented wide receivers room."

Gavin Blackwell | WR | 6-0 | 185 | Indian Trail, N.C. | Sun Valley High School/North Carolina

Played in 29 games with eight starts over four seasons at North Carolina...caught 31 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown with Tar Heels...caught four passes for 43 yards over four games in 2024...appeared in 11 games with three starts in 2023 and made nine receptions for 166 yards...registered three catches for 78 yards in Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. West Virginia, including career-long 47-yard reception.

Played 13 games with five starts in 2022, setting career highs with 18 catches, 239 yards and one touchdown as redshirt freshman...touchdown came in season opener vs. FAMU...made collegiate debut vs. Georgia State as true freshman...four-star prospect rated as 164th-best prospect in Class of 2021 by ESPN...caught 146 passes for 2,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at Sun Valley.

Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                            Pos.  Ht.  Wt.      Hometown   High School/Previous Schools

Shamar Arnoux            DB    6-2  192      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.   Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Gavin Blackwell           WR   6-0  185      Indian Trail, N.C.     Sun Valley HS/North Carolina

Jarvis Boatwright Jr.     DB    6-1  191      Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater HS/Southern California

Jayvan Boggs                WR   6-1  204      Cocoa, Fla.                                  Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos     QB    5-11 201      Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman         DL     6-4  301      Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                 DL     6-5  261      Miami, Fla.                              Norland HS

Mandrell Desir             DL     6-4  265      Miami, Fla.                              Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs         DL     6-5  258      McKeesport, Pa.            McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas      TE     6-5  270      Brownsville, Tenn.                     Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae'Shaun Gelsey        WR   6-4  235      Jacksonville, Fla.                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen            OL    6-5  330      Boca Raton, Fla.        St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold         DL     6-5  247      Tampa, Fla.                               Gaither HS

Elijah Herring               LB     6-2  235      Murfreesboro, Tenn.                 Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins              DL     6-6  270      Bordentown, N.J.                   Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Jaylen King                   QB    6-3  210      Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Ousmane Kromah        RB    6-1  215      Leesburg, Ga.                     Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee              LB     6-1  228      Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                      DL     6-4  277      Pace, Fla.                                       Pace HS

Chase Loftin                 TE     6-6  223      Omaha, Neb.                  Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory               WR   6-5  190      New Haven, Conn.      Cheshire Academy

Ja'Elyne Matthews       OL    6-6  340      Toms River, N.J.       Toms River HS North

Deante McCray            DL     6-4  274      Jacksonville, Fla.   Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley             OL    6-5  305      Pensacola, Fla.             Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.              OL    6-4  270      De Kalb, Miss.             Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon               OL    6-2  303      Annapolis, Md.   Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                OL    6-7  355      Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.         TE     6-2  237      Panama City, Fla.              Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                    OL    6-5  270      Atlanta, Ga.                         Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard            LB     6-2  219      Sanford, Fla.                          Seminole HS

Max Redmon               DB    6-1  196      West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                P/K   6-0  190      Sarasota, Fla.                             Venice HS

Duce Robinson            WR   6-6  222      Phoenix, Ariz.         Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Gavin Sawchuk             RB    5-11 205      Littleton, Colo.                  Valor Christian HS/Oklahoma

Kevin Sperry                 QB    6-1  212      Denton, Texas                            Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.             DB    6-2  190      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.   American Heritage

Stefon Thompson        LB     6-1  240      Long Island, N.Y.                              Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White              WR   5-10 170      Birmingham, Ala.               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams            DL     6-6  262      Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson          DB    5-10 185      Kissimmee, Fla.                             Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                  DL     6-2  343      Greensboro, Ga.          Greene County HS

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

