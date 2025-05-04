Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of UNC WR transfer Gavin Blackwell: 'he brings experience and versatility'
Transfer wide receiver Gavin Blackwell has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I'm excited to welcome Gavin to the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He brings experience and versatility and has played in big games. He can stretch the field vertically with speed and has also proven to be a good route runner with the ability to separate from defenders. Gavin was productive early in his career before having to deal with injuries and setbacks throughout his journey. He will bring a veteran presence to our talented wide receivers room."
Gavin Blackwell | WR | 6-0 | 185 | Indian Trail, N.C. | Sun Valley High School/North Carolina
Played in 29 games with eight starts over four seasons at North Carolina...caught 31 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown with Tar Heels...caught four passes for 43 yards over four games in 2024...appeared in 11 games with three starts in 2023 and made nine receptions for 166 yards...registered three catches for 78 yards in Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. West Virginia, including career-long 47-yard reception.
Played 13 games with five starts in 2022, setting career highs with 18 catches, 239 yards and one touchdown as redshirt freshman...touchdown came in season opener vs. FAMU...made collegiate debut vs. Georgia State as true freshman...four-star prospect rated as 164th-best prospect in Class of 2021 by ESPN...caught 146 passes for 2,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at Sun Valley.
Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Gavin Blackwell WR 6-0 185 Indian Trail, N.C. Sun Valley HS/North Carolina
Jarvis Boatwright Jr. DB 6-1 191 Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater HS/Southern California
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae'Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Jaylen King QB 6-3 210 Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Ja'Elyne Matthews OL 6-6 340 Toms River, N.J. Toms River HS North
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Gavin Sawchuk RB 5-11 205 Littleton, Colo. Valor Christian HS/Oklahoma
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
