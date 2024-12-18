Florida State Offers Versatile Wake Forest Offensive Tackle Transfer
College football never fails to deliver a shocker each offseason. There have already been a couple of surprises this offseason but not many saw longtime head coach Dave Clawson stepping down from his position at Wake Forest. The decision has caused even more players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and Florida State isn't wasting much time doing its due diligence.
On Tuesday, the Seminoles extended an offer to versatile Wake Forest offensive tackle transfer Keagen Trost, who just wrapped up his first season with the Demon Deacons. Trost has experience playing both tackle positions at the FBS and FCS levels.
In 2024, Trost appeared in all 12 games at Wake Forest, making 11 starts. He made ten starts at right tackle and one start at left tackle. Trost graded out with an above-average PFF grade of 70.3 on 772 snaps.
Trost began his college career in the FCS at Morgan State in 2019. After playing in four games and redshirting, he transferred to Indiana State. Trost didn't see action during the COVID-19 season in 2020, which didn't count towards eligibility, and suffered a season-ending ankle injury three games into the 2021 season. The injury-shortened season will give him one more year to play in 2025.
The Illinois native recovered from his injury to start 19 games during his final two seasons at Indiana State. In six years at the college level, he's appeared in 38 games, making 33 starts. Trost holds starts at left tackle (13), right tackle (19), and right guard (1).
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman also reports offers from Cal, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Stanford, Arizona, Virginia, Northwestern, Kansas, and Pitt. He's not ranked yet as a transfer by 247Sports.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
FSU also recently picked up a commitment from former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen.
